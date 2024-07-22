Conservatives Are Now ‘Demanding’ That Joe Biden Provide ‘Proof of Life’

Conservatives who have spent the past four years saying Joe Biden isn’t their president and mocking his age and health are now demanding that he provide them with “proof of life” by 5:00 PM on July 22.

The bizarre demand is the strongest evidence that conservatives are not handling Biden’s decision to step down from the presidential race very well. While Biden was the Democrat’s presumptive presidential nominee, his campaign began to fall apart after his disastrous first debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump. His poor performance led even those within his party to reconsider whether he was the best choice to run against Trump. Finally, on July 21, Biden announced that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the presidential nomination.

Conservatives have been relentlessly jeering over Biden’s poor debate performance and using it to double down on their support of convicted criminal Trump. They even started demanding that Biden be removed from office under the 25th Amendment. However, they seemingly didn’t actually anticipate Biden dropping out of the race. Now that he has bowed out, the Democratic party has a stronger option than him in Harris. The conservatives stopped jeering very quickly as they fearfully began calling for Biden to resign his current Presidency and even falsely arguing that Harris isn’t eligible to run for President because she is the daughter of immigrants. Now their latest unhinged tactic is to demand that Biden prove he’s alive.

#ProofofLife trends as conservatives grow more unhinged

The day after Biden announced his rejection of the presidential nomination, #ProofofLife began trending on X. In their desperation to find a reason for Harris to be denied the nomination, conservatives did what they do best and started formulating outlandish conspiracy theories. According to conservatives, Biden is either no longer living, or he’s being held hostage in the basement of the White House by Harris. Either way, it’s supposedly part of what they’ve decided is an unethical scheme cooked up by Harris to grasp the presidential nomination.

Their “evidence” for these theories is that Biden’s statement didn’t have an official presidential letterhead as past statements have boasted. They’ve also claimed that his signature was uncharacteristic because he underlined it. Some have pointed to the fact that Biden hasn’t been seen publicly for a few days and has no public events scheduled in the upcoming week. Of course, it’s perfectly understandable that he wouldn’t be making public appearances since he is currently battling COVID-19. There’s absolutely no evidence that Biden didn’t write the letter or that he’s suffered any medical emergency.

However, conservatives are insistent that Biden is either dead or that Harris wrote the letter without his approval. The same people who have incessantly launched ageist and ableist attacks at Biden are now so concerned for his well-being that they want him to give them “proof of life.” Rep. Lauren Boebert suddenly decided that she had the authority to make demands of Biden. She has demanded that Biden provide proof of life by 5:00 PM today and prove “he’s aware that he dropped out.” It’s unclear why she thinks she has the authority to demand anything or what she’s going to do if and when Biden ignores her unhinged “demand.”

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm.



He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.



Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

It didn’t take long for a bunch of other random MAGA supporters to echo her demands. #ProofofLife and “Where is Joe Biden” have continued trending on X. Apparently, conservatives think Biden is shaking in his boots and rushing to give a press conference because Boebert and a bunch of trolls have spoken and demanded it.

It’s especially bizarre because this conspiracy theory doesn’t benefit the Democrats at all. Do they really not know that if Biden died, Harris would take over the presidency and go into November’s election as the incumbent? They didn’t think that far ahead? If they’re so intent on making Harris ineligible even to be nominated for President, it’s strange how desperately they want to prove Biden has passed away. Additionally, there’s absolutely no reason why the White House would try to cover up his death or feel the need to release a fake statement about him dropping out of the race.

Meanwhile, one must ask if we really haven’t learned anything from the Kate Middleton debacle. A few months ago, everyone began spreading conspiracy theories that Middleton was missing and demanding that she personally confirm she’s living. Many who participated in the speculation and invasive demands experienced great remorse when they realized their actions forced Middleton to publicly disclose her cancer diagnosis before she was ready. The incident reiterated that if someone wants privacy, regardless of whether they’re royalty, a celebrity, or a politician, we should respect it.

Biden is battling COVID-19 and trying to lead the nation through unprecedented times after his sudden withdrawal from the presidential race. He’s probably under unfathomable amounts of pressure as he contemplates whether his decision was the right one to stop a convicted criminal from taking over the country. It’s safe to say the last thing on his mind is responding to a bunch of unhinged MAGA supporters who, for some unknown reason, think they have the right to make demands of the President of the United States.

