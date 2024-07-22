Aaron Sorkin Retracts His Proposal for the Worst Possible Candidate To Replace Joe Biden

Shortly before Joe Biden announced his decision to drop out of the presidential race, Aaron Sorkin penned an op-ed about who should replace him. His idea was so terrible that it only took him a few hours to retract it.

Ever since the first disastrous presidential debate between Donald Trump and President Biden, many prominent Democrats have called for Biden to step down from the race. During the debate, Biden issued some egregiously misleading statements and struggled to collect his thoughts and match Trump’s energy. Since he was only the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, many began to reconsider if he was the best choice to go up against Trump, and if he’d truly be able to govern effectively for another four years. Initially, Biden was adamant that he was staying in the race. However, on July 21, he released a statement confirming he had decided not to accept the presidential nomination. Instead, he threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her as the Democrat’s nominee.

Discussion about who should take Biden’s spot should he resign had already been happening since the debate. Harris is the obvious choice, but other potential contenders could arise, with names like California Gov. Gavin Newsom being tossed around. Since the vast majority of Democratic politicians are a more robust choice than Biden, one would be hard-pressed to come up with a worse candidate. However, Sorkin did just that when he wrote an entire op-ed arguing that Biden’s replacement should be Mitt Romney, of all people.

Aaron Sorkin’s ridiculous op-ed draws facepalms nationwide

Playwright and screenwriter Sorkin penned the guest essay “How I Would Script This Moment for Biden and the Democrats” for the New York Times. In the article, he proposed his bizarre idea for Democrats to nominate a Republican in Biden’s place. While one might assume he’s joking, his article is quite serious.

According to him, no Democratic nominee is polling significantly better than Biden (although Harris has a better approval rate than Biden). Sorkin stated that this election isn’t about what elections are usually about. Instead, it’s “about stopping a deranged man from taking power.”

For some reason, he thinks Romney’s the only person who could do that because Democrats would allegedly vote for him along with the growing number of Republicans who don’t support Trump. Sorkin even acknowledges that Romney doesn’t support abortion rights and wouldn’t have any plans to make America better whatsoever. However, apparently, he’s the only person who could get enough votes to beat Trump. Of course, it wasn’t long before Sorkin began trending on X as users roasted him for ridiculous ideas.

Me: the Biden resignation issue is one where I don't feel like fighting with anyone, because everyone has good points and all approaches are risky. Everyone is trying their best to figure it out.

Aaron Sorkin: let's nominate Mitt Romney!

Me: I've decided there are exceptions.

Aaron Sorkin writing an op-ed in the New York Times suggesting that the Democrats nominate Mitt Romney is peak West Wing brain rot.

Dear Aaron Sorkin, Life is not a television show you can script. Fuck off. Signed, everyone who thinks you're an asshole.

Does Sorkin not realize that there’s a reason Romney didn’t win the 2012 election? While many Democrats want to prevent a Trump presidency, voting for Romney is likely where most would draw the line. After all, we should all still want more for our country than just the bare minimum of not having a convicted criminal in office. Of course, the biggest glaring issue with Sorkin’s argument is that there’s already a candidate right in front of him who is better than Biden and could beat Trump: Harris. As soon as Biden dropped out, many Democrats likely felt hopeful for the first time thinking about the election this year as it raised the idea of Harris becoming president.

However, people like Sorkin seemingly just can’t envision anyone being president who isn’t an old white man, regardless of their party affiliation. Unfortunately, Sorkin’s suggestion wasn’t as surprising as it should have been. Millionaires like him don’t actually have to worry about who’s in office. He would fare just fine with Romney in office, although millions of other Americans wouldn’t.

Sorkin’s essay had the unfortunate timing of going live just hours before the hypothetical scenario of replacing Biden became reality. After Biden made his announcement (and after a few hours of stiff backlash), Sorkin quickly reversed course. Just hours after penning his article, he claimed he took it all back and supported Harris for the presidency. Hopefully, this bizarre saga will discourage anyone else from advocating for Romney to replace Biden. It’s also a strong reminder that, yes, the election is about more than beating Trump, and no one who truly cares about the country will be satisfied with just choosing the lesser of two evils.

