Will Ferrell and Trans Comedy Writer Harper Steele’s Documentary Has Sundance Audience Applauding

Will Ferrell, best known for some of his blockbuster roles in Elf, Anchor Man, and most recently, Barbie, has created the documentary Will & Harper with his longtime friend Harper Steele as they discuss their friendship in light of Steele’s transition at the age of 61.

The response at Sundance was overwhelmingly positive, and we can’t wait to have access to it, too. Ferrell and Steele have been close friends for 30 years, having both cut their teeth working at Saturday Night Live as they made their grand entrance into the world of comedic entertainment. At the age of 61, Steele came out as a trans woman, thrusting Ferrell into a world he had “zero knowledge” about but wanted to explore.

“I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life. So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Not wanting to exploit his friend, but feeling that this conversation would make for a great documentary, Ferrell brought it up with Steele to see if she would be open to it. Steele saw this as a great opportunity to simply watch two friends discuss the topic together, but also have Ferrell’s support and star power behind her. She spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on the decision, saying,

“It was only my second year of transition, and I thought this would help me dissipate some of the nervousness around it. Walking around with a big shot like Will was gonna be helpful to me.”

The film received a standing ovation, more than once, at the Eccles Theatre at its Sundance premiere.

What to expect

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition, and America.”

The documentary sees the two of them take a 17-day road trip from New York to California, making stops along the way at various locations that Steele would like to feel comfortable in after she came out. These included baseball games, dive bars, and classy restaurants.

It isn’t just the where that is important in this documentary but the who. Having met while working at SNL, the show and the people who have worked on it are incredibly important to both Ferrell and Steele. At various locations, they are joined by veterans of the show such as Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, and Molly Shannon. Of their impact and the reason they are a part of this documentary, Steele stated, “They were important to my transition; they’re my family.”

Will & Harper still mainly focuses on Ferrell and Steele and their friendship, with Ferrell wanting to be as authentic as possible. The actor breaks down in tears at certain moments during his conversations with Steele. For Steele, the opportunity to tell her story and share her experience at this precise time is invaluable, given how LGBTQ+ rights have been treated in recent years.

The documentary was directed by Josh Greenbaum, known for comedic series such as New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat, as well as comedy films like Strays and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Though this film deals with some heavy topics, it still has several humorous moments. (How could it not, with a comedic duo at the center?)

Will we be able to watch it?

Will and Harper does not yet have a home to move to but is reportedly seeking distribution after it premiered at Sundance. Given its standing ovation response at the festival, it feels safe to say that it will likely find a way to our screens at some point in the future, hopefully later this year.

At a time when much of the world is so divided on issues such as those involving the LGBTQ+ community, having an allyship documentary like this, is an extremely positive thing.

