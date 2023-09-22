Why Yes, I Want to See Loki and Mobius on a Tandem Bicycle

Loki season 2 is dropping in less than two weeks! That means that after two long years of a Loki-less life, fans are getting a steady stream of cryptic trailers, questionable posters, and TV spots. Delicious, nutritious TV spots!

This one leaked last night, when someone filmed their TV screen during Thursday night football. Marvel finally put up the official version this morning.

Time is running out.



Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/32fW07wrUJ — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 22, 2023

The spot mostly contains footage we’ve seen before, but it does have a few seconds of new stuff. In one new scene, Mobius and Loki stand in a Time Variance Authority elevator while Loki recovers from a bout of time slipping, in which he’s violently yanked to another point in the timeline and back again. Mobius tells Loki what time slipping looks like from the outside: “You just disappeared. I can’t look at it anymore, because it’s horrible.” Exactly what you should say to a friend who’s going through a tough time!

My favorite part of the TV spot, though, is a moment near the end. At the 1893 World’s Fair, Loki and Mobius are in a hurry, possibly chasing Victor Timely. Mobius somehow gets his hands on a tandem bicycle, and motions for Loki to get on the second seat. Loki’s not having it, though: he stars at the bike and says, “Absolutely not.” No way the rightful king of Jotunheim is riding in the back.

What will happen next? Will they get on the bike or won’t they? Suddenly, even in the face of multiversal war, this is my most pressing question for Loki season 2.

When the TV spot came out, the first social media account I checked was Natalie Simpson, a.k.a. @Natendo_art, because I knew she’d be on top of it. When it comes to Lokius content, she understands the assignment. Sure enough:

Phewwwww

Okay I’ll post the coloured/finished version tomorrow ??? pic.twitter.com/XmNNN0WZGZ — Natendo_art | Commissions open | ? (@natendo_art) September 22, 2023

Cute!! This version of Loki is obviously much happier to ride with Mobius than his onscreen counterpart.

Loki season 2 comes out on October 5!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]