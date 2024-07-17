The Wait for ‘Presumed Innocent’ Episode 8 Just Got Harder After That Episode 7 Reveal!

Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ is the kind of TV that you know you can pause if you, say, need to go the bathroom. But it’s just so gripping that you’d rather wait for the episode to end. Well, it’s down to the last lap now, episode 8!

After an explosive episode 7 that left us at the edge of our seats in the last 15 minutes, and put a whole new twist on our existing theories of whodunnit, everyone is screaming for the final episode now!

The way #PresumedInnocent snatches your whole life the last 30 seconds of each episode is ridiculous — ✨Colossal Sized Picassos✨ (@MonieInthaMiddl) July 17, 2024

Spoilers ahead for Presumed Innocent episode 7!

What happened at the end of Presumed Innocent episode 7?

(Apple TV+)

After episode 6 ended with Rusty’s attorney and friend Raymond Horgan collapsing in the middle of cross-examining the victim’s son, we all thought Horgan was goners and Rusty was going to be hit real bad.

Fortunately, Horgan is taken to the hospital and declared to be okay, merely a case of stress and tension affecting his heart, but would need to take a break from court. The judge offers Rusty a chance to opt for a mistrial. But he insists not only to go ahead with the trial, but also to argue his own case, instead of letting the second chair, Mya, do it. And the prosecution loves this idea, because it serves up Rusty’s possible conviction on a silver platter to them.

On his first day, Rusty does great, establishing both Carolyn’s son and her ex as people with motive and awareness of her old cases. But then, after Rusty does something that the judge told him explicitly to avoid, she allows him to be called as witness.

In a performance that is absolutely chef’s kiss, Peter Sarsgaard’s Tommy Molto “snaps” it shut with his cross-examination of Rusty, making him look real bad and a returned Horgan to close his eyes and resigned defeat. And we know, Rusty is kind of a douche, so for a minute there, you’re cheering for just how brilliantly Molto—a very disliked character, mind you—has exposed him.

That is, until Molto returns home to an open window making creepy noises, his desk full of papers messed up, his cat purring, and … the murder weapon lying on his kitchen table with a note that says “Go F*ck Yourself.”

Ooh boy!

What is the Presumed Innocent episode 8 release date?

(Apple TV+)

Episode 8, the final episode of Presumed Innocent season 1, is all set to release on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

If you, like me, have been haunted by the question of who killed Carolyn Polhemus, and each week, have been looking at a new character as suspect, our salvation is in sight!

What’s more, Presumed Innocent has been renewed for a second season. And that’s going to be a mighty long wait!

