What Is Time Slipping in ‘Loki’? Time Slipping in Marvel, Explained

Loki season 2 is on its way, and the trailers have introduced a new concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: time slipping. But what is time slipping? How will it effect the plot of Loki and the wider MCU? Here’s everything we know so far!

Time slipping in the Loki season 2 trailers

Two trailers for Loki season 2 have been released so far, and in both of them, Loki explains that he’s been pulled through time to the past, present, and future.

When Loki time slips, his body is torn apart by an invisible force, and then reconstituted in another time and place. The process looks painful, and Loki doesn’t seem to have any control over when it happens, or where it takes him.

Time slipping is such a big problem, in fact, that in the first trailer, Mobius takes him to see the Time Variance Authority tech wizard, O.B. However, the only insight O.B. has is that time slipping shouldn’t be possible in the TVA. It does seem significant, though, that O.B. has seen time slipping happen before.

How did Loki start time slipping?

We don’t know yet, but it seems likely that the origin of Loki’s time slipping will be revealed—or at least explored—in Loki season 2. Thanks to the season 2, episode 1 footage shown at Destination D23, we know that season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off, and shows Loki already time slipping uncontrollably. That means it was probably triggered at the end of season 1—either by Sylvie pushing him through the time door to a TVA where no one recognizes him, or by the chaos unfolding at the TVA in the wake of the multiverse being unleashed.

Is time slipping in Loki the same as glitching in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

When the first Loki season 2 trailer dropped, Marvel fans immediately picked up on the similarity between Loki’s condition and glitching in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which characters are painfully jolted and warped when they land in the wrong universe. The two effects are visually pretty similar, and the causes seem at least somewhat related, but it’s too soon to tell whether the similarity is intentional or just a coincidence. After all, MCU characters like Doctor Strange don’t glitch when they travel the multiverse.

How will time slipping affect the Multiverse Saga?

Marvel’s Multiverse Saga has introduced several new concepts to the MCU: warring timelines, microscopic universes, dreamwalking, incursions, and more. It’s hard to tell how it’ll all eventually come together (assuming Marvel has an overarching plan, which … isn’t always the case.)

We don’t know how time slipping will affect Loki’s story or the larger Multiverse Saga yet, but one fan did come up with an amazing theory: time slipping could become Loki’s newest superpower. That’s only a theory, though, so if you want to find out what becomes of Loki’s time slipping, you’ll need to watch Loki season 2.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]