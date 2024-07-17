After a somewhat ho-hum Season 4, The Boys seems to finally be crescendoing to a big super-sonic kaboom! And hey, we’re all seated for it, especially after that season 4 finale promo looks ready to press the button on re-reawakening Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Right? It’s him, right?

Call us weirdos for wanting that megalomaniac, bully, Captain America-gone-wrong supe back in action, but everyone agrees that Soldier Boy was the best thing about The Boys season 3 and the most spunk the show has had. And with the trajectory of season 4, we kind of need him to crank things up a notch.

What’s happening in The Boys S4 finale promo?

The promo for The Boys season 4 episode 8, titled “Assassination Run,” has finally dropped, and in the words of show creator Eric Kripke, “Nothing will be the same again” after this “last dance … for now.” As violins play in the background, we see Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) at his most vulnerable, in a hospital playing Connect 4 with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and asking Hughie (Jack Quaid) to tell The Boys that he’s sorry.

Meanwhile, Homelander (Antony Starr), Firecracker (Valorie Curry), and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) are about to go live on national television to do … what? As per the plan from the meeting at Tek Knight’s, President-Elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) was to be assassinated, and Neuman was to be sworn in. So is this a panel that’s going to be breaking that news to the people of America? And did Neuman just try and fail to blow up Homelander’s head in her usual explosive style?

No, everything else can wait, because did we just get the biggest clue that our favorite American hero (LOL) might be back?

Is Grace Mallory about to bring back Soldier Boy?

At the end of season 3, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) went up against Soldier Boy and made sure they were able to pack him back up in his box, to save him up for a rainy day. And well, with Homelander’s world domination plan, it’s not just a rainy day; it’s a freaking storm. So, maybe it’s time to press that red button for emergencies!

In a split-second shot in the finale promo, we see a flash of the U.S. Navy Seals emblem, followed by a shot of Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins) looking at something through a glass door, while her hand inches towards a big red button that looks like it’s going to open up something dangerous.

And fans are super sure that this means Soldier Boy is coming back! After all, didn’t episode 7 hint at Queen Maeve’s return, too, when Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) threw her notebook in anger and the camera zoomed in on it to reveal an illustration of Maeve? Of course, the excitement is through the roof!

So is it soldier boy or Godolkin 4 ??? #TheBoys #TheBoysFinale #theboysseason4 pic.twitter.com/JA2uQRXWv6 — Steven The Number One Father Gabriel Fan ☄️ (@Gabriel_Aaron28) July 17, 2024

Also thats definitely alluding to Soldier Boy being awaken lol — ‏۟ (@igz___) July 17, 2024

#TheBoysFinale



So that's how we are getting soldier boy back .And Butcher let Kessler break out …?

Anyways that's fu**ing diabolic !! pic.twitter.com/tW4i7PLVgY — Pavan (@_PaVaN_S) July 17, 2024

Red button

Either

Virus related, the guys from Gen V, or soldier boy! https://t.co/DIRRGiXyWJ — ₲₳₲Ɇ (@fukmeover_) July 17, 2024

There are chances that it could be characters from Gen V that are being unleashed here, all doped up on the virus, but the heart wants it to be Soldier Boy so bad, so we’re going to live in that delusion until the finale actually drops and sinks or raises up our dreamboat!

