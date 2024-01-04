Why Is There an Alex Jones Video Game in the Steam Store??

It’s bad enough that Alex Jones has a video game. Now, it’s available on Steam. And you better believe Steam users are NOT happy about it.

Alex Jones: NWO Wars went live on Steam on January 3, 2024. Billed as “the OFFICIAL Alex Jones video game,” players must “save the world from the evil globalists’ plot to turn everyone into bug-eating pod-dwelling libtards.” Yes, the game’s Steam Store page actually uses the term “libtards.”

Um, what is Alex Jones: NWO Wars?

In NWO Wars, you can battle “lizard overlords,” “secret society leaders,” and creatures who have undergone genetic experimentation. Also, apparently you have to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island? Yes, Alex Jones’ game—whose name references the “New World Order” conspiracy theory that claims a secret elite shadow government is plotting world domination—is a right-wing fever dream of a platformer shoot-’em-up. The official trailer even features the real Alex Jones screaming from his news desk.

But wait, there’s more! Trump features as some kind of superhero ally. You can kill President Bill Clinton (whom Jones calls a “rapist” in the game) and it depicts Hillary as having captured a ton of white babies and put them in cages. Bill Gates even runs a laboratory filled with hostile rainbow-colored frogs. Get it? Because there are “chemicals in the water that turn the friggin’ frogs gay?” ROFL XDD, SO FUNNY GUYS!!

Yeah, the game is truly an unhinged cringefest. What’s even more cringey is that, given all the winks and nods to Alex Jones talking points and conspiracy theories, Valve approved Alex Jones: NWO Wars for sale on Steam in the first place. Seriously, this is a game where you can murder gay frogs in droves while they shoot rainbow projectiles at you. It also, more importantly, lobbies serious (and baseless) criminal allegations against real people. Why is it on the site?

YouTuber Thought Slime brought this issue to Twitter users’ attention on Jan. 4, suggesting the game should not be allowed for sale. “Seems like a really bad thing to have on your platform is my 2 cents,” they tweeted.

Hey, uh, @steam… I don't feel like this should be allowed? Seems like a really bad thing to have on your platform is my 2 cents. pic.twitter.com/5ciWFj9ZAN — Thought Slime (@ThoughtSlime) January 4, 2024

Twitter and Steam users generally agreed. My personal favorite criticism of the game? “That Jones sprite isn’t nearly red enough,” from @redstormpopcorn. Isn’t that the truth.

It matters that NWO Wars is available on Steam. Jones sees it as a personal victory, and he’s whipped up his fanbase on Twitter, treating the game as a free speech victory in the war on the left. “This is a big deal for the infowar!” he wrote. “The system fought hard to keep the game off Steam but failed and now millions will play it. The woke mob no longer controls the culture! Please check it out.”

So make no mistake. The longer Steam has Alex Jones: NWO War up, the more emboldened Jones’ fanbase will be, seeing the game’s sale as a victory against “censorship.”

(featured image: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

