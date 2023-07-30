What Makes ‘The Haunted Mansion’ So Special Among Disney Park Fans?

Haunted Mansion fans are an intriguing sect of Disney Adults, with many of them being devoted fans of a ride that has remained relatively unchanged since its debut.

With the new film opening this weekend, I thought it might be interesting to take a look at the Foolish Mortals who dare to brave the Haunted Mansion time and time again and why they love the Haunted Mansion.

History of the Haunted Mansion

One of our contributing writers, Lauren Coates, actually worked at the Haunted Mansion. When I asked her why she thinks the 1969 attraction stands out, she told me its age is undoubtedly part of its appeal. This is, after all, “For starters, it was an opening day attraction at magic kingdom, and it’s also (at least, at Disneyland) “a ride that Walt [Disney] himself actively worked on, which puts it in rare company alongside classics like Tiki Room and Carousel of Progress”

“Especially now with so many rides based off IPs, I think parks fans have a lot of love for those classic dark ride attractions that have entirely original concepts,” Coates says.

Instantly recognizable theming and incredible technical feats

Though the Haunted Mansion is one of the park’s earliest attractions, it is also one of the most deeply and, to this day, recognizably themed attractions. It also has some incredible effects that still hold up. The Pepper’s Ghost effect in the Haunted Mansion ballroom is one of the largest, and best, uses of the century-old technique.

TMS sister site Destructoid editor (and self-proclaimed Haunted Mansion fan) CJ Andriessen explained to me: “Like most Disneyland rides, the ride begins before you even sit down. What I have always loved about the Haunted Mansion is the ‘dropping’ entryway. Even as an adult it bedazzles me.”

The Haunted Mansion’s impressive world-building

One thing many Haunted Mansion fans are drawn to is the world-building of the Haunted Mansion rides. There are many different versions of the Haunted Mansion at each of the Disney parks and every detail of every ride was carefully crafted by Disney’s Imagineers. Fans recognized the care put into the ride and responded in turn, putting together the clues and stories of the 999 grim, grinning ghosts on the property.

Search the ride on YouTube or TikTok and you’ll find dozens of fan accounts where people share easter eggs, theories, and analyses of each version of the ride and secret stories waiting to be told. These hidden details encourage repeat rides and keep fans returning year after year.

Dark Disney

Disney is best known by most for its happy and cheerful works but the Haunted Mansion is an intriguing reminder of Disney’s ability to go dark when needed. Snow White, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alien Encounter, and plenty of other Disney rides have horror elements, but the Haunted Mansion remains one of the longest-standing and most popular.

Honestly, it could be hard to imagine a hatchet-wielding bride who stores her husband’s heads in hatboxes being part of a Disney ride. Yet Constance Hatchaway remains an icon and a beloved character in the Haunted Mansion canon.

Need further evidence that this ride is darker than it seems? Guillermo del Toro is a massive fan of the ride and was originally slated to create a Haunted Mansion movie, though that sadly never came to fruition. However, many Del Toro fans and Haunted Mansion fans theorize that his gothic haunted house film, Crimson Peak, is an R-rated version of his Haunted Mansion movie (or at least, a reworked version of the script).

It’s a theory that will likely never be confirmed even if it is true, but it goes to show the power of the Haunted Mansion.

Fun, light “gateway” horror

The Haunted Mansion may be darker than most other Disney park rides but is still lighter than most horror fare, emphasizing bright colors, bold patterns, dark puns, and scary fun. The Haunted Mansion is similar to many kid-friendly or “gateway” horror films like Scooby-Doo or Coraline, that introduce kids or non-horror enjoyers to the genre. This approach not only makes the ride enjoyable for all ages but also makes it perfect for crossovers with other Disney properties like A Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppets.

It helps that the ride has a refreshing take on death and ghosts, depicting the dead as simply living their best un-lives, happy to party and sing and feast for eternity. Almost all of the “happy haunts” are just as joyful and raucous in death as they were in life. At the Haunted Mansion, the dead are not to be mourned, but to be celebrated. That sentiment has stuck with people to the extent that the ride and the grounds around it are actually a popular place to attempt to leave the ashes of the deceased. (Unfortunately, Disney is against this practice due to safety concerns and will vacuum them up so please don’t try this.)

Still, in a world full of the bright and cheerful as well as the horrific, the Haunted Mansion is a great balance of both.

