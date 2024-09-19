‘Kanye > Taylor’: Country music star ‘drunkenly’ shades Taylor Swift, then deletes his social media account

Zach Bryan thought it would be a good idea to shade Taylor Swift on social media. After receiving backlash for his offensive comments, he practically wrote a whole essay backtracking on his “drunken” insult and deleted his social media account.

Recommended Videos

What’s ironic about his random decision to shade Swift is that users quickly resurfaced his old social media posts praising the singer. Users shared screenshots allegedly showing posts from 2017 where Bryan appeared to be trying to catch Swift’s attention for clout. He made posts talking about how Swift was every man’s “driving music” and how he would pull a “Taylor Swift” and write songs about anyone who wronged him. Some Swifties even claimed that they only downloaded his music because they thought he was friends with Swift.

Zach Bryan begging for Taylor's attention and clout just years ago. Now he got a little CLOUT he suddenly showed his true colors. ? I remember some Swifties even streamed his music cause they thought he liked Taylor. Y'all need to stop doing charities from now on. pic.twitter.com/xKUyw1eUEl — Lebron ?? (@lebronsknight) September 19, 2024

I am one of those Taylor followers who bought his album and streamed because of his Taypraise… — Jaime ?? (@Jaimeheartbeat) September 19, 2024

Straight up, I love Zach Bryan. Always have. But the tweet last night…was a swiftie when he dated Deb, now that Bri doesn’t like Taylor suddenly he doesn’t? Like what? Entitled to ur own opinion but please form it yourself and not based on who you’re dating. Tayvoodoo is real. — Anna Sellers (@AnnaSellers521) September 18, 2024

Despite allegedly being a major Swiftie years ago, Bryan suddenly decided to turn on the singer and demonstrate support for Kanye West.

What did Zach Bryan say about Taylor Swift?

Recently, Bryan took to Twitter with a post clearly throwing shade at Swift. In his post, he indicated that West is superior to Swift, writing, “Kanye > Taylor who’s with me.” Not only does West not even remotely compare to Swift in terms of fame and success, but he’s hardly a figure one would publicly want to speak out in support of. West was banned from Twitter for eight months for repeatedly making antisemitic remarks, including sharing an image of a swastika over the Star of David. He was also hit with a lawsuit for allegedly mistreating and abusing Yeezy employees.

On top of that, he is bizarrely obsessed with Swift and has pulled numerous gross and misogynistic stunts against her. He also tried to destroy her reputation by lying that she gave him permission to call her a “b*tch” and take credit for her fame in his song lyrics. Given West’s numerous controversies and feud with Swift, it’s hard to take Bryan’s sudden insistence that he prefers West over Swift as anything but an attempt to insult her. Swifties instantly began calling Bryan out for his necessary jab at Swift.

However, even more pathetic than Bryan’s tweet was his reaction to getting called out. He couldn’t stand getting called out by Swifties for even a few minutes and practically penned an entire essay trying to excuse his actions and prove he respects Swift. First, he claimed he wrote the tweet “drunkenly” and that he “wasn’t coming for Taylor.”

According to Bryan, he is aware of West’s controversies but was “speaking purely musically” when comparing him to Swift. In another Instagram story, he pulled the “I’ve been going through a hard time” excuse while urging his followers not to “drink and tweet.” In two more Instagram stories, he continued reiterating his support of Swift before mentioning again that the year has been “a lot” for him and that he’s “trying to cope” with things.

zach bryan’s wrote us a whole essay ? pic.twitter.com/TmgEHiuopW — tia⸆⸉? (@youarein1ove2) September 19, 2024

Bryan was seemingly too scared to face the Swifties on X, so he deactivated his account, which remains down as of this article’s writing. While it’s good that he took the time to apologize to Swift and her fans, many still found it humorous how he seemed so sure of himself in that insulting post about Swift, only for him to run and hide as soon as he got called out for it.

zach bryan being unable to stand on business and deleting his twitter bc he knew he fucked up the second he mentioned taylor swift is so fucking funny — ??????⁷ (@wavessarewavess) September 18, 2024

zach bryan is the single most pathetic cry baby loser right now. and promoting an antisemite and garbage person just to dunk on taylor? loser behavior. https://t.co/G1Nyyp6jdZ — riss (@addictcab) September 18, 2024

Zach Bryan really said Kanye was better than Taylor and when he got attacked by Swifties, he posted an instagram story apology which consisted of him posting random songs from her including The Albatross LMAOOO ??? pic.twitter.com/vnOXBMTY0o — Raj (@imainkirby333) September 19, 2024

when has a celebrity making a post against taylor swift ever worked out for them… like there has been no scenario where someone shit talking her has ever produced good results. when will yall learn @/zachbryan — mimi ? (@watchinwisteria) September 19, 2024

…why would zach bryan say that. like buddy you know you’re gonna get torched not to mention praising *that* dude idk man i’m floored — pixie || spilled my guts tORonto n2? (@falloutgutz) September 19, 2024

Ultimately, Bryan is the perfect example of why people—especially public figures—should think before they come out supporting a controversial figure just to throw unwarranted shade at a woman.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy