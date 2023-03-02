Your Favorite Disney Ride Now Has a New Movie Trailer!!!

While there was a movie back in 2003 titled The Haunted Mansion (starring Eddie Murphy), based on the Disney park ride, it seems as if Disney is looking to expand the lore of the ride with a brand new movie! For the most part, the ride itself is straightforward: You sit in a black spinning egg and go through a mansion haunted with ghosts and ghouls who sing at you as you’re going through the home.

There is an overall story throughout the ride, as it is telling how the ghosts have passed on and why they are there, but it seems as if this movie is going to give fans a lot more lore to the ride they love so much. And it’s exciting to see the world of this ride growing!

With an all-star cast, the first teaser trailer dropped for the movie and gave fans their first look into what Haunted Mansion has in store for us! Because come on, who doesn’t love going through the Haunted Mansion when they go to the parks? And it seems as if the cast and crew loved making it!

Director Justin Simien said in a press release, “As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

So let’s get into what we know about the story of the new Haunted Mansion movie!

When is Haunted Mansion coming out?

Right now, Haunted Mansion is set to release in theaters on July 28. There’s no news yet about when it will stream on Disney+ or release dates overseas, but here in the United States, it’s a mid-summer release, which does mean that it will give us plenty of time to prepare our spooky outfits to wear for Halloween this year!

Our first look at the Haunted Mansion teaser trailer is great!

Rosario Dawson and Chase W. Dillon shine in the trailer, trying to survive the mansion before Owen Wilson and company show up, and what this trailer does is give us a look into the ride that has captivated fans of the theme parks for decades. Did I expect LaKeith Stanfield to be this good in a Disney trailer? No, and yet, here we are!

Who’s the cast that will lead the ‘Haunted Mansion’ reboot?

The full cast includes Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost—and while, no, I don’t necessarily need to see ghost-Jared Leto, I am excited for a great many of these actors and their performances, because to me, Danny DeVito can do no wrong.

The teaser trailer’s release also brought with it a poster featuring the new cast!

How will Haunted Mansion adapt the plot of the ride?

It’s simple: The mansion is haunted, and Gabbie (Dawson) needs help. So, a priest named Kent (Wilson) enlists the help of Ben (Stanfield) to help fix the “unhinged” home that she’s moved into with her son Travis (Dillon). It seems like a simple way to explore this mansion that fans have loved for years, with nods to our favorite parts of the ride! But for now, that’s all we really know about it.

