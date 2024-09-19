Nutter Butter’s official TikTok page looks like it belongs on the dark web in the best way

Nutter Butter’s official TikTok page is starting to garner attention as users realize the channel has been posting creepy and disturbing videos for months that almost look like something one would expect to see on the dark web.

It’s not uncommon for brands’ social media pages to get a little creative. For example, Wendy’s Twitter page garnered millions of followers for its tendency to hilariously roast its competitors, especially McDonald’s.

The Slim Jim Instagram page also garnered attention for posting hilarious memes and unhinged Slim Jim recipes.

However, Nutter Butter has taken the concept of creative marketing to an entirely different level. Instead of impressing viewers with its memes and roasts, it has taken to posting content that leaves viewers questioning who on earth the social media manager is and if they need help.

What’s going on with Nutter Butter’s TikTok?

Although Nutter Butter has been posting bizarre TikTok videos for months, many viewers are only just discovering the channel. After all, the majority of people never had a reason to look up Nutter Butter on TikTok. Recently, though, a number of videos went viral from users expressing concern about the channel and urging viewers to look at it.

I was one such user who came across one of these videos and decided to go look at Nutter Butter’s channel, thinking, “How bad could it be?” Upon clicking on its profile, I noticed one of its most recent videos had a “sensitive content” warning. That must just be a TikTok glitch, right? Nope, the video in question included a jump scare of a creepy, demonic-looking figure holding up a sign that reads, “Don’t you dare.” Meanwhile, that’s actually far from the most disturbing video on the channel.

Almost all of the videos on the channel, as far back as one can scroll, feature jump scares, creepy music, disturbing imagery, and cryptic messages and warnings. Although some of them appear to be warnings, others are more random and surreal—a bit like what one would expect to see on a psychedelic trip. For example, the first pinned video on its channel is one with trippy music about “Floor Time” with a bunch of Nutter Butter cookies flying through the air and changing shapes. The cryptic caption reads, “it is unknown.”

Another pinned video is a slideshow of photos featuring two Nutter Butters living in a creepy house smeared with peanut butter with horror music playing in the background. Upon looking through their videos further, viewers will see a few recurring themes, including repeated references to “Aidan” and the “Nutter Butter Man.”

Based on several videos, it appears as if Aidan is a man with a Nutter Butter for a head. The captions seem to be trying to speak to Aidan with statements like “Are you listening?” and “i have seen.” In another video, the account seems to be asking Aidan for help, although much of the caption is blacked out or redacted.

While it seems that the account is either trying to save Aidan or ask him for help, it appears the Nutter Butter Man may be the villain of the story.

Other videos are even more random, such as one about a Nutter Butter couch. The account also appears to have a foot fetish, often showing videos or photos of feet creepily covered in peanut butter.

Needless to say, TikTok users have a lot of questions about the Nutter Butter channel, including who is running it, who’s Aidan, and what is happening with the page. Some users have equated it to Quizno’s bizarre Spongemonkey campaign, although the Nutter Butter videos are even more unhinged and creepy.

However, some Redditors have done a deep dive into the page and believe the account is trying to tell a story. Some users posit it is an Alternate Reality Game (ARG), which is essentially a story being told in real-time through various media that can change based on how one interacts with it. One Redditor thinks the channel follows Aidan’s descent into madness and transformation into the Nutter Butter Man after eating a Nutter Butter, while another posits that the peanut butter symbolizes blood and the dark videos are teasing at some underlying tragedy that Aidan has experienced.

Regardless if there is a real story hidden in the disturbing videos or not, the Nutter Butter TikTok page is almost definitely an unconventional marketing strategy. After all, it appears to be working, as the account is now garnering tons of attention.

However, one can’t help but wonder if it’s the most effective strategy, as it’s unclear if the company can actually turn those views into sales. It seems like the videos would be more likely to deter viewers from ever eating a Nutter Butter again than to go out a buy the product. If all the company wanted was attention, though, it certainly got it.

