‘Love your child!’ Marlon Wayans slams Elon Musk for disowning transgender daughter

Elon Musk has not hidden his disdain for transgender people. On X (or as I like to call it, Twitter), he has repeatedly claimed that caring about people’s pronouns “sucks.” He also used the platform to claim his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was born autistic and gay, refusing to acknowledge she is transgender.

Recommended Videos

That was after he made several anti-trans remarks about her on a podcast with Jordan Peterson. Marlon Wayans, on the other hand, has candidly spoken about accepting his transgender son, Kai Zackery Wayans. They talked about how wholeheartedly he accepts his child’s transition, even stating they are the “same child they were before—they just got a beard now” on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

With his experience with a transgender child, Wayans expressed his disgust with how Musk has treated his daughter, Vivian.

Marlon Wayans calls out Elon Musk for disowning transgender daughter Vivian

During an episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon Wayans gave his honest thoughts on Elon Musk disowning his transgender daughter, Vivian. During the show, he claimed that Musk’s sentiments on his daughter made him feel like driving his Tesla “off a cliff.”

@clubshayshaypod “I have a #Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff. I don’t like what #elonmusk be saying about his trans child. It makes me mad. You don’t treat those babies like that. You don’t disown your baby. Love your child! … I’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime. They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.” – #marlonwayans #trans ♬ original sound – Club Shay Shay

He added that he believes parents should not be disowning their children and urges Elon Musk to love his child:

I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child. You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!

Wayans also talked about his journey with his own transgender child, Kai Zackery Wayans. He revealed that it took him a week to come to terms with his son’s transition, and that the one week felt “like forever.” He added, “l’m sad to say some parents, and some family members, and some people, it’ll take them a lifetime.”

Wayans first publicly spoke about his son’s transition in November 2023, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. He talked about how he wanted his child to be free and to be able to live their truth.

“I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free and spirit-free and free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence.”

Elon Musk’s transphobic thoughts on his own daughter

While Wayans has shown love for his son, Musk is the complete opposite. If anything, he detests his own daughter.

During a podcast with Jordan Peterson, Musk claimed that gender-confirming surgery was “child mutilation and sterilization.” While misgendering Vivian, he claimed that he was “forced” to sign documents allowing Vivian to undergo gender-confirming surgery. Musk also agreed with Peterson’s stance that anyone who practices gender-confirming surgery should go to jail.

After stating he “lost his son,” Musk expressed his resolve to “destroy the woke mind virus”—whatever that heck that’s supposed to mean.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy