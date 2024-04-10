Season 2 of Netflix’s Critically Acclaimed ‘Heartbreak High’ Is Just Around the Corner

It has been over a year and a half since the Heartbreak High reboot arrived on Netflix. Considered on par with the likes of Euphoria and Sex Education, it certainly has viewers curious to know when season 2 will arrive on the streamer.

Heartbreak High is a soft reboot of the 1994 series of the same name, following the lives of the teachers and students at Hartley High. It primarily focuses on capturing the experiences of a wide array of modern teens and has earned high praise for its diversity, including its positive and realistic racial, LGBTQ+, and neurodivergent representation. Similar to Euphoria, it isn’t afraid to tackle serious topics, such as discrimination and substance abuse. However, it also manages to keep the humor and light-hearted tone alive, refraining from getting too dark or too preachy.

Heartbreak High’s excellent balance of comedy and drama, as well as its positive representation, earned it high critical acclaim after season 1 premiered in 2022. The show earned a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and scooped up multiple accolades, including an International Emmy Award and six Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. Meanwhile, season 1 ended on a particularly intense note, which is sure to leave viewers impatient for more of the show.

Does Heartbreak High season 2 have a release date?

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long at all for Heartbreak High season 2. The show was officially renewed for season 2 in October 2022 and is set to premiere exclusively on the streamer on April 11, 2024. As is customary with Netflix, the entire season will drop at once. In the United States, the season will drop at 12:00AM PT on Thursday, April 11, while in the United Kingdom, it will arrive at 8:00AM (GMT). Like season 1, Heartbreak High season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

So far, the season is shaping up to be as hilarious, bold, and real as the first. The season 2 trailer teases delving into bullying, slut-shaming, and situationships, as well as tensions in the school boiling over in a very dramatic manner. Meanwhile, the official season 2 synopsis reads:

All our heroes are back for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 b*****s, and it’s more chaotic than ever.

With Heartbreak High season 2 coming in hot, stay tuned for further updates on the show’s reception and future.

