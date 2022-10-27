Why Did Elon Musk Want To Buy Twitter in the First Place?

As Elon Musk crashes right up into his (Friday at 5pm Eastern time) deadline to close his deal to buy Twitter, he’s issued yet another version of his reasons for pushing the deal to begin with.

Previously, Musk has said that he launched his hostile takeover of the company in order to purge bots from the site. No one actually believed that was the reason, though. What seemed much more likely was that he chose to use the issue of bots as a way to get out of the deal after Twitter released a report stating bots only make up about 5% of accounts on the site—something Musk would have known if he’d done any sort of due diligence before trying to buy the company.

Musk has also stated that privatizing Twitter is the only way to allow it to adhere to his own personal ideals of “free speech”—which he describes as being speech that is allowed by the (presumably federal U.S) government. (Except, of course, for other forms of legal speech that he just personally doesn’t like.)

Now, in an open memo to advertisers, Musk has expanded on his motivations, saying he wants to develop a “common digital town square.” That doesn’t make much sense, though, because that’s what Twitter already is. The only meaningful change Musk is likely to enact is to flood that town square with bigots.

Still, sounding as much like an alien robot as he possibly can, Musk insists the reason he bought Twitter was “to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Why did Elon Musk actually buy Twitter?

Look, we can’t know for sure, but it sure seems like the real driving force behind Musk’s desire to buy Twitter was straight-up transphobia.

Elon Musk is purchasing Twitter because he was upset that Twitter had suspended an account that was mocking a transgender female. This should give you an idea of his definition of "free speech." https://t.co/pzvMIxfCM2 pic.twitter.com/FFt0FYiHWW — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) April 30, 2022

Musk’s version of “free speech” involves letting a lot of bigots back on Twitter, from Donald Trump an Tucker Carlson to white supremacist randos everywhere. But if he really was responding specifically to the banning of the extremely unfunny right-wing attempt at satire The Babylon Bee—which came after the publication misgendered a public offical and continues because they’ve proudly refused to delete their tweet—that’s extremely worrisome.

So the chronology here is 1) Musk in relationship with Grimes. They have 2 kids. 2) Break-up 3) Grimes starts dating trans person 4) Musk offers to buy Twitter for $44 billion to lift ban on transphobic harassment. Amazing. https://t.co/qG8xOokCfy — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 1, 2022

How much did Elon Musk buy Twitter for?

Musk offered/demanded to buy Twitter in April of this year for $54.20 per share, for a total of $44 billion. That’s a hell of a lot of money to spend just to give your friends the ability to insult and harass trans people on the internet.

