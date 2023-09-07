Whoopi Goldberg Has COVID and Conservatives Are Turning It Into a Full-Blown Conspiracy Theory

Just when you think those on the right couldn’t come up with anything more ridiculous to lose their minds over, think again: They’re now taking to social media to perpetuate one of the dumbest conspiracy theories I’ve heard in a long time.

I’d say I was surprised that a group of people could take someone’s pretty serious health diagnosis and turn into a full-blown government conspiracy, but I’m not because American conservatives truly live in their own chaotic clown world.

Conservatives turn health scare into conspiracy fodder

During a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar revealed that co-host Whoopi Goldberg was absent from the show that day due to her recent COVID diagnosis. Behar explained that she was “at the tail end” of her sickness, but still had to stay home to avoid getting anyone else sick.

While this announcement was pretty innocuous (despite the fact that it sucks that Goldberg has COVID), it didn’t stop some conservatives with the worst case of brain worms to use Goldberg’s absence to promote a conspiracy theory. Apparently, Goldberg’s illness is just all part of the Democrats’ plan to get everyone prepared for masks, lockdowns, and mail-in ballots when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.

Yes, you read that correctly. Apparently, a TV show host getting COVID is step one in the left’s evil plan to get Joe Biden re-elected. The theory was further fueled by the fact that First Lady Jill Biden also contracted COVID on Monday.

One conservative pundit tweeted, “CALLED IT! Last night it was Jill Biden, now The View has just announced that Whoopi Goldberg HAS COVID! We are going to see so many big names in the coming days and weeks magically catch COVID. It’s ALL for the narrative. This is ALL part of the plan.”

Another said “everything is a script” after highlighting Goldberg and Biden’s back-to-back diagnoses, and another weirdo said that the hosts of The View were “prepping you for ‘the need for mail in ballots’ in 2024.”

Now, I don’t think I have to explain why these guys are absolutely dumb and wrong for promoting such garbage. Mail-in ballots have been used in American elections since 1864, when Union soldiers voted in camps and field hospitals under the supervision state officials and, while Behar said that COVID was “back,” the virus never went away even after the lockdowns in 2020. New subvariants are still being found as recently as this month.

Just because two prominent figures happened to get a virus that has been running rampant in this country for about four years doesn’t mean it’s part of an evil plot to get Joe Biden elected. These pundits are just spewing incredibly dangerous rhetoric that will no doubt find its way onto Fox News or OAN.

It’s honestly just a toss whether they’re doing it on purpose or they’re just super dumb.

(featured image: ABC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]