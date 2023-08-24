This AI-Generated Book About the Maui Fire Is Generating Right Wing Conspiracy Theories

As if the use of AI-generated media wasn’t having enough of a negative impact on the world already, now it’s spawning conspiracy theories about the Maui wildfire—all because some absolute ghoul decided to use AI to publish a book about the fire before the flames were even out.

“Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and Its Implications for Climate Change” was published August 10 on Amazon, midway through the terrible fire that destroyed much of the island and took the lives of at least 115 people (1,000 are still missing). The book, which appears to have been removed from Amazon, has a typical AI-generated profile of the author: a mysterious Dr. Miles Stones of whom no trace can be found on the internet, and whose author bio contains no photo and simply reads, “I’d rather not say.” The 44-page, badly written book is a textbook example of the AI-produced self-published texts proliferating on Amazon right now.

The Maui fires mark a milestone in their endeavours. This milestone was celebrated with the publication of a book by Dr. Miles Stone on the day 16 Aug 23, precisely 1 year before the end of the Age. Done in worship to their god Ba'al its purpose is to mock the One True Living God pic.twitter.com/sFzbfuKgyN — End Time Prophet (@theEndoftheAge) August 23, 2023

Inexplicably, Fire and Fury has managed to become a bestseller in the environmental science category on Amazon—despite a grand total of 21 reviews, all one-star—and launched a brand new set of climate denying conspiracies as well.

Maui fire book AUTHOR NAME IS MILES STONE. MILESTONE? Like Milestone Smart City Planning Company



Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change Kindle Edition



by Dr Miles Stones (Author)



Seriously, it doesn't get any more Blatant and you… pic.twitter.com/iulUDUNeJh — Pouissant17 (@Pouissant17) August 17, 2023

So what's this book that was written about the entire event by "Miles Stone" blaming climate change, published the day of the Maui fires?!?!?!



This is not a conspiracy theory anymore people! This is our government making things happen and being found out immediately! — John (@VeliComp) August 20, 2023

Climate change is a frequent target for conspiracy theorists, and the nature of AI-generated author profiles unfortunately exacerbates the issue. Rather than accept that the alleged writer isn’t a real person, their lack of traceability is attributed to government cover-ups, or a need for the brave, whistleblowing author to hide from government assassins, and so on. What’s set the conspiracy theorists off about this particular pamphlet full of AI nonsense, however, are the dates—namely that the book claims to cover “the events of August 8-11, 2023” even though it was only published on August 10. (I need you, for my own sanity, to imagine the following in the most mocking, spooky voice.) How did the esteemed Dr. Miles Stones know in advance? How was it published so fast? Is something “darker” going on?

Very sus. Who is Dr. Miles Stones? How did he author and publish a book before the Maui fires were even contained? How has he authored almost a dozen books this year? And why is Michael Durant a co-author on at least one of them? Is this a pen name? ChatGPT? Something darker? pic.twitter.com/zOClf5h8dA — JK Johnny ???‍☠️ (@_JohnnyJones) August 15, 2023

Dr miles stones the author of fire and fury published on 8/10 and pushed to the top of Amazon best sellers. What’s really going on? Further digging shows he has dozens of publications in the months prior with little to no info on the author. #MauiFires #Maui #MauiLandGrab pic.twitter.com/90swXCTjPY — Fugazi (@hal_apeynyo) August 18, 2023

The Maui fires were August 8-11, 2023, and this book was published on August 10, 2023. Go figure. Any one have information about the author, Dr. Miles Stones? pic.twitter.com/iaM08ksnbc — Rising Warrior (@RisingWarrior3) August 15, 2023

There isn’t. There is no Dr. Miles Stones, and no one knew anything about the events of the fires in advance. The book is entirely AI-generated text drawn from news reports—that’s how it was published so fast—and it doesn’t even include any information about events on August 11. No one is sure why the description even mentions August 11, though it probably has something to do with the fact that AI makes a lot of mistakes all the time, right down to inventing events and examples out of thin air and presenting them as fact. AI is not an accurate source for anything because as yet it has no way of distinguishing between disinformation and actual information.

Maui fires started Aug 8th. Dr Miles Stone wrote, published this book and it was on https://t.co/pTjVXOMNSy on Aug 10th.

There's no possible way the entire book was written, proofread, and published in 2 days. https://t.co/9lDcC5caoS — Alicia_K ?? (@whippersmom) August 20, 2023

Notice that Dr. Miles Stones' book "Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change," was released prior to the fires even fully running their course. How did Dr. Stones knew what was going to happen on August 11 the day before? — John Guy (@JgJohn123) August 22, 2023

None of this has deterred conspiracy theorists, because why settle for reality when you can make up a fun, often antisemitic story that lets you avoid challenging your pre-existing beliefs about the world?

?



Hawaii being a small group of islands in the middle of the ocean is the perfect place to test out the Great Reset and the New World Order, away from the scrutiny of curious onlookers.



Hawaii is now in full lockstep.



Many in Maui now "own nothing" and must act "happy".



? pic.twitter.com/jzERJRjTur — PAUL FREDRICK (@Lucky7Paul) August 22, 2023

Canada , Maui , Greece , Spain ?? What does the new world order look like according to the Elite?? Another point for a long time are the immigrants who are flooding Europe at an alarming rate. We must fight it or We will fall and history will judge us. @pisorgpl , $JASMY https://t.co/0Ax83lxo9l — == Łukasz Paj == PL == (@Paj21Lukasz) August 22, 2023

No, this book is somehow proof that the Hawaii government deliberately set the fires, which itself is proof that their recent decision to limit land purchases by corporations and non-islanders isn’t actually intended to address the serious housing crisis that indigenous Hawaiians are experiencing, but an evil attempt to own all the land themselves instead of letting the billionaires have it as God and Republican Jesus intended. The name Dr. Miles Stones is a reference to a company that creates smart cities, which is a trail-of-breadcrumbs-style clue of course, or possibly just a celebration of this evil milestone in the creation of the NWE (that’s New World Order, for those who aren’t up on the latest conspiracy theories, oh how I envy you). Or it’s an attempt to prove climate change is real, when all good Republicans know it’s a liberal lie to try and force you to buy a Tesla and/or part of the WEF’s (World Economic Forum, a real organization that does not match up to the conspiracy fiction) COVID-fueled Great Reset?

Mass Murder West Maui Land Grab https://t.co/JM86uw5whg

While fires burned a book was published about the entire event It blamed climate change & was written by Dr Miles Stones The definition of milestone is; an action or event marking a significant change or stage in development — Infinite Awareness (@anitadines) August 19, 2023

While the fires burned, a book was published about the entire event by a Dr Miles Stones. The definition of milestone is; an action or event marking a significant change or stage in development.

Hawaii is being usurped by the same billionaires pushing for the WEF’s Great Reset. https://t.co/o4Z1I85rx8 — ??? (@Malika_Mina_) August 21, 2023

They had a book published 5 days later about the fires being a result of global warming. Fire and fury by Dr. Miles Stone.



Milestone, turning point, an event, etc.



They trapped the people there.



They are evecting the remaining occupants.



Pure evil or clones? — Bill (@8percent101) August 20, 2023

Even Hunter Biden and Barack Obama are somehow involved! A previous Miles Stones publication was apparently a “softball” piece on Hunter Biden, so naturally, in conspiracy world, that means something.

THE BOOK “FIRE AND FURY: THE STORY OF THE 2023 MAUI FIRE AND IT’S IMPLICATIONS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE WAS PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 10 2023 BY DR. MILES STONE. JUST TWO DAYS AFTER THE FIRE STARTED.



HIS PREVIOUS BOOK: A SOFTBALL PIECE ON HUNTER BIDEN. https://t.co/MyqkHaU9wL — G0dfr0y (@g0dfr0y) August 18, 2023

How can eyewitness accounts be included in the Fire and Fury book when published on August 10th? Researched Dr. Miles Stone and what do you know… he also wrote this book: The Life Story of Hunter Biden: The President's Son. ? — Verax Lux (@VeraxLux) August 17, 2023

you know what else is crazy? The fires happened on 8/8, (right), and obama's from Hawaii, if you look at obama's B.C, it was signed and accepted into the registry on 8/8 and 8/8 is listed on that document 3 times.?(there's more to that b.c than we realize) Like Miles Stones book — ChristineRichey (@ChristeenRichey) August 21, 2023

It’s ridiculous, but it’s not funny. Real people are suffering, at least 115 people have died, and some asshole (in my extremely professional, journalistic opinion) decided to profit off of it using the plagiarism engine that’s making it even harder than before for people to find genuine information, and now this pack of assholes is using it to fuel their anti-science, right wing conspiracy theories. Literally everyone loses here, including the jackass that decided to publish this “book,” because when it comes down to it, they’ll still have to live on this rapidly cooking planet with an increasingly reactionary public.

In case there was any doubt it’s clear that Maui was a part of The New World Order agenda! https://t.co/VuQxDW9kDU — ⚔️Brooklyn Hammer⚔️ (@Marxman35) August 22, 2023

Just stop using generative AI, stop profiting off of tragedies, and stop trying to pretend climate change isn’t real; or that attempts to limit harm done to marginalized people are some sort of conspiracy against your own inalienable rights. There is no Great Reset, there is no NWE, and while the fires on Maui may have been mishandled, they were not a deliberate attempt to clear the island for unspecified dark purposes. Attempting to turn their deaths into conspiracy fodder like this is the height of disrespect. And while you’re at it, donate to local groups in Hawaii trying to help provide for the displaced locals and restore the damage done to the island—especially if you’ve contributed to any of this.

(featured image: Amazon)

