Whomp Whomp! Kyrsten Sinema’s Donations Have Dried up Ahead of Re-Election Race

Few senators have been more disappointing than Arizona’s own Weird Barbie Kyrsten Sinema. The former Green Party member ran on a progressive platform in 2018, helping to secure the Democrats’ slim majority in the Senate.

But like so many politicians before her, Sinema turned out to be an opportunistic DINO only interested in enriching herself. Her shameful record includes gleefully voting down the $15 minimum wage, kneecapping Biden’s agenda, and upholding the filibuster at the expense of reproductive rights, voting rights, and many more crucial pieces of legislation.

Sinema registered as an Independent following the midterm elections, alienating former supporters and fundraisers. She now faces an uphill re-election, where she will be going up against Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Unfortunately for Sinema, her approval ratings and fundraising attempts have plummeted. Sinema raised a mere $595,000 in the final quarter of 2023, according to the Federal Election Commission. It’s the lowest amount she’s raised since 2020 and falls far below her competitors. Gallego’s campaign brought in $3.2 million in the same quarter, while Lake garnered $2 million.

Sinema does beat her competitors with the funds she’s already banked, boasting a war chest of $10.5 million. But the senator is slacking on signatures needed to join the ballot. Sinema spent no money to gather signatures (she needs 42,303 by April 8) and hasn’t yet entered the race itself.

And why would she? Sinema herself has said that she can go anywhere. According to Mitt Romney’s book Romney: A Reckoning, she said of her re-election prospects, “I don’t care. I can go on any board I want to. I can be a college president. I can do anything.”

While we would all love for Sinema to fuck off into the sunset, her final act might be turning the election into a 3-way race, splitting the vote with Gallego, and screwing dems out of a much-needed seat. I would expect nothing less from Mitch McConnell’s BFF.

(featured image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

