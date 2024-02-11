What Do You MEAN the TVA Is Coming for Wade Wilson?

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine hits the Super Bowl (in between a musical trailer and one for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which I think Wade Wilson would love). But one of the things that the trailer established is that Wade is seemingly fighting the TVA?!

What we get to see in the trailer is Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) getting pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So if you wondered how that was going to work, don’t be. But what is fascinating is that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) seems to be bringing Deadpool into the fold of the MCU by making him a hero. Or at least that’s how it starts when Matthew Macfadyen recruits Wade into our beloved heroes in the Disney canon.

As the movie goes on, it does seem to shift and like we’re not going to end up with Wade and the TVA being besties. Maybe they should have thrown Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) into the mix instead but it does result in Wade having to ask for help standing from the one person we’ve been waiting for him to meet: Logan.

The joy of Deadpool & Wolverine comes from the fact that Wade Wilson is finally getting to meet Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and while the trailer doesn’t show them together, it is nice to even see his shadow! We’ve missed you Logan!

Logan and Wade, fighting the powers that be

We have a lot of questions post trailer. What is going on with the TVA? The last we saw of it in Loki season 2 was that Loki is now in charge of all the timelines (he’s a tree, famously) and Mobius isn’t there so does that mean that there is now a new power controlling the TVA this time around? What is going to be really interesting to see is not only how Wade Wilson breaks the fourth wall and talks to us about Loki (because you know he will) but how that is going to work with Logan.

What we see in the trailer is Wade asking for help getting up and Wolverine’s shadow extending his Adamantium claws to “help.” There is a lot we need to discover but really, I just need to know if Mobius and Loki are going to be reunited because of Wade Wilson!!

(featured image: Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios)

