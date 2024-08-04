Did You Catch the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo Recruited From Ryan Reynolds’ OTHER Job?

Deadpool & Wolverine is a cocktail of brilliant action scenes and slapstick comedy, with a slew of surprising cameos adding a unique flavor to the film.

One blink-and-miss cameo audiences might not have caught is Welshpool, who appears in a short montage in the film where a string of Deadpool variants appear on the screen. He can be recognized in the crowd due to his distinguished costume, which is covered in the Welsh flag colors across the shoulders and the chest. The character is featured for only a split second, paying homage to Ryan Reynolds’ Welsh connection.

You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. @PMullin7 @Wrexham_AFC #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️? pic.twitter.com/NY06jmEgwA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2024

The character is played by Paul Mullin, the English soccer player who plies his trade for Reynolds-owned Welsh club Wrexham F.C. Reynolds is a fan of the forward and convinced him to make an appearance in the film. The 29-year-old is an academy product of the popular English Premier League clubs Everton and Liverpool, and has been the top-scorer for Wrexham for the 2022–23 and 2023–24 club campaigns.

Reynolds has owned the Welsh outfit for more than three years now, following the February 2021 purchase, which saw him and Rob McElhenney buy the club under their RR McReynolds Company LLC partnership. Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries detailing Reynolds and McElhenney’s takeover of the club, premiered in August 2022 on FX to critical praise. The series’ five wins at Primetime Emmy awards and positive public reception prompted the creators to continue the series, which was renewed for a fourth season in May 2024.

