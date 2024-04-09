This Fan-Favorite Character Actor Plays the Ghoul In ‘Fallout’

Amazon’s highly anticipated adaptation of Bethesda Games Studios’ action role-playing game Fallout is finally here! The big-budget series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy depicts a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by atomic bombs.

Recommended Videos

In the two centuries since the bombs dropped, humanity has survived in underground bunkers known as Vaults. But the less fortunate were mutated by the radiation. The series is centered on three characters: Vault-dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) who ventures into the wasteland of former Los Angeles, Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, a mutated bounty hunter who has been alive for centuries.

The Ghoul is played by character actor Walton Goggins, who you may know from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Justified, or The Hateful Eight. You might also recognize Goggins from his work with Danny McBride in Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, where he plays bombastic preacher Baby Billy Freeman. You haven’t lived until you see Goggins since “There’ll Come a Payday” while dressed as a clamshell.

Ghouls are characters in Fallout who were exposed to extreme radiation, mutating their bodies to look rotting and decaying. But they’re far from it: Ghouls have enormously long life spans and derive healing power from radiation. In the previews, we also see Goggins pre-ghoul, as a Vault-Tec salesman in a television commercial. It looks like Goggins will be playing the series’ villain, and there’s honestly no better actor to embody both the humor and fear behind the toughest ghoul in the wasteland.

Fallout premieres on April 10 on Amazon Prime.

(featured image: Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more