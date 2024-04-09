Category:
TV

This Fan-Favorite Character Actor Plays the Ghoul In ‘Fallout’

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 04:17 pm
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout

Amazon’s highly anticipated adaptation of Bethesda Games Studios’ action role-playing game Fallout is finally here! The big-budget series from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy depicts a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by atomic bombs.

In the two centuries since the bombs dropped, humanity has survived in underground bunkers known as Vaults. But the less fortunate were mutated by the radiation. The series is centered on three characters: Vault-dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) who ventures into the wasteland of former Los Angeles, Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, a mutated bounty hunter who has been alive for centuries.

The Ghoul is played by character actor Walton Goggins, who you may know from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Justified, or The Hateful Eight. You might also recognize Goggins from his work with Danny McBride in Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones, where he plays bombastic preacher Baby Billy Freeman. You haven’t lived until you see Goggins since “There’ll Come a Payday” while dressed as a clamshell.

Ghouls are characters in Fallout who were exposed to extreme radiation, mutating their bodies to look rotting and decaying. But they’re far from it: Ghouls have enormously long life spans and derive healing power from radiation. In the previews, we also see Goggins pre-ghoul, as a Vault-Tec salesman in a television commercial. It looks like Goggins will be playing the series’ villain, and there’s honestly no better actor to embody both the humor and fear behind the toughest ghoul in the wasteland.

Fallout premieres on April 10 on Amazon Prime.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.