Walton Goggins Looks Ghoulishly Good in ‘Fallout’ Trailer

The first official trailer for Amazon Prime’s Fallout series dropped over the weekend, giving us our first good look at Walton Goggins’s Ghoul character.

The Fallout video game series created a complex post-apocalyptic world, combining a nostalgic past and a desolate future. It mixes a 1950s pop culture aesthetic with a Western-style desolation in a world destroyed by atomic bombs. Fans of the video games know the lore is deep and detailed. If done well, Fallout would make a fantastic television series. Amazon Prime Studios undertook that challenge and will release the first season of Fallout in April of next year.

In the first official trailer, many iconic elements of the games pop out immediately with the Vault Dwellers and the Brotherhood of Steel. The story will focus on a young woman leaving the safety of the vault for the first time. Opposite of her story, there will be a young man in the Brotherhood who has never known the security of vault life. Popping out among so many Easter Eggs is another main character—a ghoul bounty hunter played by Walton Goggins.

The new ghoul in town

Ghouls are a special part of the Fallout series. Although they look a little like zombies because of their deteriorating skin and missing appendages, ghouls are almost the opposite of zombies. Whereas zombies are slowly rotting away, ghouls are preserved. Their exposure to nuclear radiation charred most of their skin and caused deterioration of some body parts. In some ghouls, their mental capabilities were also affected. However, many ghouls retain their minds and find themselves in well-preserved bodies that can heal while near radiation. Because of their altered bodies, ghouls can live much longer than humans.

In the Fallout series, Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will play The Ghoul, a gun-toting ghoul who stands out amongst the ghouls. Goggins, known for his skill in both drama and comedy, seems like the perfect fit for the character. In the trailer, The Ghoul looks like something out of a Western film as he takes out people easily with his pistol. The Ghoul’s skin is heavily altered and his nose is an open cavity, yet he still has Goggins’s charm. Another moment shows the Ghoul before the blast as a human trying to save a young girl while bombs explode nearby.

Being over 200 years old has sharpened this Ghoul’s survival skills. We can’t wait to see more of this unique character.

