Who Plays Lucy in ‘Fallout’? Answered

Evan Tiwari
Published: Apr 15, 2024 03:47 pm

Premiering on April 10, Fallout generated quite some hype due to the video game’s loyal fanbase. Bethesda’s iconic console game franchise is considered the gold standard in the video game industry, and it’s been intriguing to see how Jonathan Nolan’s highly-awaited TV series has panned out.

The show’s lead cast consists of Aaron Moten, Walter Goggins, and Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy Maclean, the primary protagonist. Lucy is a young Vault Dweller who is forced to leave her home in Vault 33 to find a missing person in a post-apocalypse ridden Los Angeles, reduced to shreds in the aftermath of a nuclear exchange. Moten plays Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of the Steel who runs into Lucy during her adventures in L.A., while Goggins portrays The Ghoul, a mutated gunslinger who has been around since the pre-apocalypse. Other key actors in the cast include Kyle McLachlan, Mike Doyle, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Cherien Debis, Dale Dickey, Sarita Choudhary, and Johnny Pemberton.

An English actress, Purnell is mostly known for her role as Jackie Taylor, the soccer team captain in the Showtime thriller Yellowjackets. Other notable shows and films include Star Trek: Prodigy, Maleficent, and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. She exhibited her diverse range with a voiceover role in the Netflix animated series Arcane, and also in Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, the video game. Her upcoming TV shows include Sweetpea, a Sky Atlantic comedy-drama series based on C.J. Skuse’s book series.

Fallout was originally slated to release on April 12, before Prime Video adjusted the date to April 11 and then finally settled for April 10. All eight episodes dropped at once, and it’s been the talk of the internet since. The show is created by Westworld showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and can be considered canon considering its events occur after all the games.

Fans can watch Fallout on Amazon Prime Video from April 10 onwards.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Studios)

Evan Tiwari