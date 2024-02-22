Meet the Actor Who Plays Jet in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Yip-Yip! Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally streaming on Netflix! And while reviews have been mixed, fans are undoubtedly excited to see the series get a big-budget streamer makeover.

Based on the fan-favorite animated Nickelodeon series that ran from 2005-2008, Avatar is the franchise’s latest attempt at expansion, following books, comics, video games, and the spin-off series The Legend of Korra. It also inspired M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous 2010 live-action movie The Last Airbender.

Fans are excited to see the live-action cast, which includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai, and many more.

But what about our favorite Freedom Fighter who leads the refugee children of the Earth Kingdom? Jet, a fan-favorite character, is played by Sebastian Amoruso. Amoruso is best known for his work in the Prime video series I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021). The character was voiced by Crawford Wilson in the original animated series.

Jet seeks vengeance after the Fire Nation’s Rough Rhinos murder his parents and burn his village to the ground. He unites fellow Earth Kingdom orphans to form the Freedom Fighters, who carry out attacks on the Fire Nation.

Jet encounters Team Avatar when the Freedom Fighters save them from a camp of Fire Nation soldiers. Katara quickly develops a crush on Jet, while Sokka feels a rivalry against the cocky fighter. Team Freedom Fighter and Team Avatar spar over the moral implications of war. Jet believes that winning the war comes with sacrificing civilians, which Team Avatar is loathe to do.

It’s unclear how much of Jet’s story will unfold in the first season of the Netflix series. He’s a compelling character and we’re excited to see what Amoruso does with the role.

(featured image: Nickelodeon/Netflix)

