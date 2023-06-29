Who Is Vilgefortz in ‘The Witcher’? Explained

This article contains spoilers for season 3 of The Witcher.

Most people who watch The Witcher focus on the main characters like Geralt, Cirilla, Yennefer, and Jaskier. However, there are tons of magically named folks wandering around the Continent. There are other witchers, private detectives, and mythical creatures. One of the most important groups is the sorcerers. Their magic and influence have changed the course of history for generations in their world.

As a member of the Brotherhood of Mages, Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) has had a presence since season 1. His position on the council, and close relationship with fellow mage Tissaia de Vries, have made him a powerful character. Yet it wasn’t until season 3 that Vilgefortz came to be a major player in the fate of the people on the Continent.

Who is Vilgefortz?

Vilgefortz described himself as being a lot like Yennefer. They both have bad tempers, are impetuous, and love Tissaia. While Yennefer (eventually) tries to do good, Vilgefortz is another story. He began as a sorcerer, like all the rest. He battled alongside the others against Nilfgaard. After the battle of Sodden Hill, Tissaia convinced Yennefer to let Vilgefortz take credit for her victory. Tissaia argued that with such a win behind him, Vilgefortz could rise to a seat of power and let them have a voice at the table.

SPOILER ALERT FOR SEASON 3!

During season 3, Vilgefortz confessed his past to Geralt. He was an orphan left in the gutter and was victimized by monsters and men. The only reason he became a mage was to spite everyone who hurt him throughout his life (good flex, though). Clever and a survivor, Vilgefortz has operated below the radar for years. Geralt and Yennefer spent much of the season’s first half trying to find the powerful sorcerer behind the fire mage Rience who hunted Cirilla. All the clues pointed towards the mage Stregobor. It makes sense. Everyone hates that old racist guy who tortures women. But they were wrong. The real mastermind behind everything was Vilgefortz.

The final reveal happened in the last few moments of episode 5 of season 3. It seems like the epic battle everyone whispered about throughout the season has begun. As Geralt walked the halls of Aretuza to confront Vilgefortz, panicked cries echoed around him. We will have to wait until the rest of the season to see just how Vilgefortz plans to defeat Geralt and his crew.

(featured image: Netflix)

