You Definitely Know the Voice of Peter B. Parker in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Ever watch a movie and think to yourself “I know that voice” but you’re not quite sure who it is? Did that happen to you while you were watching both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Well, do I have a treat for you!

People on the internet seem to be searching for one of life’s most important questions: Who voices Peter B. Parker in Across the Spider-Verse? Now, if you were a young fan of this actor when his most popular show was on the air, you can spot his voice from a mile away. But if you were not obsessed like the rest of us then you might not recognize it right away.

I’m talking about Jake Johnson, obviously. Famous for roles like Nick Miller on New Girl and Doug in Minx, Johnson is everyone’s favorite trash boy. (Not that he himself is trash but he loves to play characters who are absolute disasters. Peter B. Parker included.) Johnson played the Peter B. Parker who crashed into Miles’ universe in the first film and Chris Pine voiced the Peter Parker that was Miles’ Spider-Man. Confusing, I know. There are just so many Spider-Mans and so little time. (Just kidding, we love you all!!)

But Johnson’s portrayal of Peter B. Parker is iconic and quickly became one of my favorite takes on the character.

How could you not recognize Nick Miller’s voice?

(Fox)

Nick Miller is arguably Johnson’s most recognizable character. One of Jess’ roommates in the show New Girl, Nick instantly became a comedy boyfriend to many fans. He ranks up there with the Jim Halperts and the Ben Wyatts of network sitcoms because he’s the perfect amount of messy and complicated to keep us interested. From there, Johnson went on to star as Doug in Minx (formerly a Max series and now, thankfully, saved by Starz.)

Outside of his work in television (which includes shows like Stumptown as well), Johnson is often featured in comedy movies like Ride the Eagle and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. He is very much a comedy actor but we’ve also seen Johnson’s dramatic chops and all of this leads to his flawless voice performance as Peter B. Parker.

If that was your first look into Johnson as an actor, I’m excited for you. You get to experience Nick Miller saying “Don’t trust your government, kids” and “I’m not convinced I know how to read, I’ve just memorized a lot of words.” That’s a special journey that fans get to go on together and you get to experience it for the first time! If you just couldn’t place his voice, well, here you go: It’s Jake Johnson. Hope that helps.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

