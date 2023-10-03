The Best Horror Movies on Hulu Right Now

Hulu has secretly cultivated a garden of nightmarish pleasures for the ardent horror enthusiast. This digital treasure trove is rich with films that either send shivers down your spine or make you question your life choices. Take The Babadook, for instance, a masterpiece from Down Under that teaches you that the true horrors aren’t just external, or Werewolves Within, which deftly blends lycanthropic lore with rib-tickling humor, proving that the two genres aren’t always at odds.

Diverse in their storytelling, these films share a singular aim: to ignite the flames of fear in even the most stoic of viewers. So as you navigate the best horror movies on Hulu, armed with popcorn and a cushion to hide behind, remember: it’s not just about the jump scares but the eerie voices that linger, haunting the corridors of your mind long after the credits roll.

Bad Hair (2020)

(Hulu / Neon)

At first glance, Bad Hair’s premise might make you think it’s a satirical snip at our beauty-obsessed culture. But beneath its silky strands lies a horror story intricately woven with commentaries on societal beauty standards and the sacrifices one makes to fit into the fickle world of television.

What’s not to love about a haunted weave that’s as murderous as it is luscious? Indeed, every hair-raising scene in Justin Simien’s film leaves one’s roots tingling with terror and amusement. It’s like getting a terrible haircut: it’s scary at first, but you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it.

Werewolves Within (2021)

(IFC Films)

In Werewolves Within, the werewolves might be the second most unpredictable entity, closely trailing the eccentric townsfolk. It’s as if Agatha Christie had a brief dalliance with classic horror, resulting in this delightful whodunit (or should we say “whobitit?”).

Instead of a stuffy old mansion, we find ourselves in the quirky confines of a snowed-in town, with the residents becoming increasingly, hilariously suspicious of one another. Josh Ruben’s direction ensures that there’s more than just fur flying in this suspenseful showdown. And the true terror? Deciphering who among the quirky cast is the real beast.

Personal Shopper (2016)

(IFC Films)

Based on the title, Personal Shopper might have you expecting a tale about the glamorous escapades of high-end retail therapy. But hold onto your couture because Olivier Assayas delivers a film in which the only thing more elusive than the latest Parisian fashion is the spirit world itself.

Kristen Stewart’s character doesn’t merely shop for the elite; she’s also in the market for a sign from her departed twin brother. This fine offering from Hulu’s extensive horror library provides chills topped with existential questions. And the real scare here is the anticipation of a text message from beyond the grave.

Titane (2021)

(Neon)

If you thought your relationship with your car was intimate (you know, those heart-to-heart moments in traffic jams), Julia Ducournau (Raw) takes the term “auto-erotic” to a whole new, literal level. In a world saturated with horror films that often tread the same beaten path, Titane takes a delightful detour, ensuring you’ll never look at your car’s gear stick the same way again.

Titane is a standout on Hulu’s menu of macabre masterpieces, turbocharged with ambition and creativity. It’s intense, bizarre, and alternates between raising your fear and pushing you out of your comfort zone.

The Babadook (2014)

(IFC Films)

The horror of The Babadook makes reading bedtime stories to children seem like a dreadful idea, as if parenting wasn’t already difficult enough. Jennifer Kent’s darkly creative film will challenge your belief that the space under your bed is inhabited only by lost socks and neglected toys.

This isn’t some generic monster from a children’s book; instead, it’s an uncategorized manifestation of sorrow and trauma. The Babadook is a rare cinematic treat: a horror film that delves into both supernatural scares and the shadowy recesses of the human psyche. By the time the credits roll, you might reconsider the wisdom of that looming bookshelf in your bedroom.

The Craft (1996)

(Columbia Pictures)

The Craft is a ’90s classic, perfectly capturing the time when grunge met glamour and teen angst met tantalizing magic. This film offers a cautionary but captivating tale for those who have daydreamed of turning that schoolyard bully into a toad or making a crush reciprocate those googly eyes.

The film follows Sarah and her coven as they start with the noble idea of leveling the social playing field, but as anyone who’s ever fumbled with an eyeliner knows, things can get messy quickly. The Craft isn’t just Clueless with charms; it’s a darker foray into power, loyalty, and the consequences of letting the supernatural genie out of the bottle.

In the Earth (2021)

(Neon)

Thinking of taking a tranquil trek through the woods? Ben Wheatley seems to advise: “Perhaps reconsider.” In a time where social distancing in the great outdoors was all the rage, In the Earth suggested that there might be more in the woods than just trees and the occasional squirrel.

The story takes you deeper into a forest of hallucinations with photosynthesis-fueled psychosis, where the lines between natural wonders and frightening enigmas blur. With a blend of visual artistry and pulsating sonic landscapes, the movie grows on you, much like moss on a north-facing rock.

Evil Dead (2013)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

If the original Evil Dead was a low-budget dance with demons, the 2013 reimagining cranks up the volume, showers in gore, and winks wickedly at the audience. Gone are the campy effects of yesteryear, replaced by nerve-jangling visuals to make you question that innocuous-looking tree in your backyard.

The plot might remind you of the horrors of not checking Airbnb reviews, but director Fede Alvarez’s take puts a fresh coat of paint on a beloved horror classic. This Evil Dead stands out among the roster of reboots, reminding us that while reading is fundamental, some books should just gather dust.

Little Monsters (2019)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Thought wrangling a group of sugar-buzzed five-year-olds was the epitome of a nightmare? Lupita Nyong’o, in a sunflower-yellow dress brighter than your future, begs to differ. In Little Monsters, zombified horror meets kindergarten capers, resulting in a mash-up that’s part Night of the Living Dead, part Magic School Bus.

Ms. Caroline protects her tots from zombies while serenading them with Taylor Swift covers, and director Abe Forsythe crafts a tale in which the real challenge isn’t necessarily escaping the gnawing undead, but keeping a group of kiddos blissfully unaware of the apocalyptic chaos around them.

Malignant (2021)

(Warner Bros.)

In Malignant, James Wan, the puppet master of modern horror, veers away from his typical haunted house fare with a touch of medical melodrama and a helping of mixed martial arts. Think you’ve got skeletons in your closet? Madison’s adversarial relationship with her past makes those skeletons seem like friendly roommates.

Wan delivers a movie so audaciously bonkers, oscillating between being spine-chilling and splendidly silly. So, next time you complain about a bit of back pain or intrusive thoughts, remember Madison’s tale. Things could be, well, a tad more … invasive.

