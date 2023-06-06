A Guide to All the Different Spider-Men in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

After spending way too long apart, audiences finally reunited with Miles Morales and the rest of the Spidey gang. Last weekend Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters and blew us away. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, stop reading now to avoid spoilers and come back after you leave the theater. If you saw it, maybe read this and go see the movie again. Every frame is an artistic masterpiece and deserves to be seen multiple times.

One highlight of the film is the sheer amount of Spider-people we get to see. The Spider Society headquarters has an abundance of Spider-Man variants from various dimensions and realities. Each Spider-person has a unique origin story, costume, and personality. Although lots of them are variations on Peter Parker, there are plenty of other folks in the mix. Let’s go over all the Spider-Men spotted in Across the Spider-Verse.

Why are there so many Spider-Mans?

First things first, why do we have so many Spidey people? As explained by Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, our reality is like a giant web. Each web connects to other webs via a fine line. Although each dimension/reality is slightly different, there are still a lot of similarities. For example, each universe (pretty much) has a Spider-Man of some kind. They keep the peace in their world and help maintain the canon of their reality. If someone disrupts the canon too much, that dimension may cease to exist. So each version of Earth gets a number to keep everything in order.

All the Spider-Man variants in Across the Spider-Verse

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Miles Morales/Spider-Man—Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the second Spider-Man of Earth-1610, along with their version of Peter Parker. Miles is an anomaly because a spider from Earth-42 bit him, so his Spidey powers don’t come from his reality. He’s adorable and we all love him.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman—Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) of Earth-65 became the Spidey person of her world. Unlike most Gwens who fall for Peter Parker and end up dead, this Gwen kicks butt and plays the drums.

Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man—Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) is the older and wiser Spidey. He’s basically Spider-Man from Earth-616 (otherwise known as the main Marvel comics universe).

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Mayday Parker/Spider-Girl—As a toddler, Mayday “May” Parker is already joining her dad, Peter B. Parker at the Spider Society. She’s got her own web shooters and a cute crocheted Spider hat.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Jess Drew/Spider-Woman—Jess Drew (Issa Rae) is a pregnant motorcycle-riding superhero from Earth-404. We need more of her.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099—Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Issac) isn’t exactly a good guy, but he’s not quite evil, either. Originally from Earth-928, a harsh futuristic version of Earth-616, he’s had a hard time in life. But we still love the morally gray Spidey.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk—No, you weren’t the only one to fall for Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya) of Earth-138. He’s a Spidey and an anarchist. As Miles says, he somehow gets cooler after taking his mask off.

Lego Spider-Man—He may be a Lego Spider-Man figure (Nic Novicki) from Earth-13122, but he’s one of the best in the Spider Society.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India—Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni) of Earth-50101 has no chill, which makes him amazing. He’s got the skill and snark of a true Spidey.

Margo Kess/Spider-Byte—Margo Kess (Amandla Stenberg) is from Earth-22191, where people live much of their lives through their cyber avatars. While Margo is at home having snacks, her digital avatar gets things done at HQ.

Malala Windsor/Spider-UK—From Earth-835, Malala Windsor (Sofia Barclay) is a British version of Spidey.

Patrick O’Hara/Web-Slinger and Widow—Patrick O’Hara is a cowboy version of Spidey (Taran Killam) from Earth-31913. Of course, he also had to have a masked horse (to protect her identity).

(Marvel Comics)

Charlotte Webber/Sun-Spider—Charlotte Webber (Danielle Perez) comes from Earth-20023. Unlike the rest of the Spideys, she uses a wheelchair, crutches, and her webs to get around. She also has that hilarious classic Spidey wit.

Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider—Ben Reilly (Andy Samberg) is the clone of Peter Parker from Earth-616. He took up the mantel of Scarlet Spider, a much more emo version of the character.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Spider-Cat—Hands down, Spider-Cat is the cutest Spidey variant.

Peni Parker/SP//dr—From Earth-14512, Peni Parker pilots a spider suit alongside the radioactive spider that bit her and works the suit’s CPU.

Mary Jane/Spinneret—A variant of Mary Jane Watson who started superheroing with Peter Parker.

Pter Ptarker/Spider-Rex—Earth-66 is the prehistoric home of Pter Ptarker, the dinosaur variant of Spider-Man.

Peter Parkedcar—He’s from Earth-53931 and is a car.

Peter Porker/Spider-Ham—He’s Spider-Man, but a pig from Earth-8311!

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir—On Earth-90214, Peter Parker is the slick, detective vigilante known as Spider-Man Noir.

Bombastic Bag-Man—This is a costume Peter Parker wore after separating from the symbiote later known as Venom. A Fantastic Four costume and a paper bag will keep the villains guessing.

Spider-Man 1967—This Spider-Man (Jorma Taccone) is from the original animated series.

Spider-Man Unlimited—Another animated version of Spider-Man is from the Unlimited series, also known as Earth-751263.

Spider-Monkey—A monkey who wears a Spidey suit and is an ally of Spider-Man.

Spectacular Spider-Man—This Spider-Man (Josh Keaton) is from the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man (Earth-26496).

Spider-Men from the 2018 Insomniac Spider-Man video game—A quick glimpse of Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles Morales from Earth-1048.

Live-Action Spider-Men—All the live-action Spideys from the Sony movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Earth-199999) are mentioned or appear: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman—Julia Carpenter was Spider-Woman on Earth-616 for a time, but now she is better known as Madame Web.

Maybelle Reilly/Lady Spider—Maybelle Reilly is a variant of Aunt May from Earth-803. She made her own Steampunk spider suit.

Spider-Wolf—From Earth-13989, he’s got all the powers of Spider-Man and a werewolf.

