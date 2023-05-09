‘Minx’ Season 2 Has a Premiere Date!

It’s been a rough road for season 2 of Minx, everyone’s favorite show about big feminist ideals and even bigger dongs. After the success of season 1, which aired on HBO Max last spring, season 2 was swiftly greenlighted. However, after David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO Max, the streaming platform began slashing content right and left—including Minx, even though production on season 2 was nearly complete.

However, the cast and crew finished filming and eventually sold the show to Starz. Now, Starz has announced Minx season 2’s premiere date, and it’s sooner than you might think! Here’s everything we know about Minx season 2 so far.

Minx season 2 plot: What is Minx season 2 about?

According to the official description from Starz, Minx “centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In season two, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle.”

Season 1 left off on some exciting cliffhangers. Joyce and Doug (Johnson) are forced to shut down Minx after conservatives and feminists alike object to all the dongs. However, there’s nothing stopping them from starting up a new project, and Doug hands Joyce creative control of the magazine so that she can strike out on her own. Meanwhile, Joyce’s sister Shelly (Lennon Parham) starts a fling with Bambi (Jessica Lowe), but then seems to return to her lackluster marriage. Where will the series go from here? It’s anyone’s guess!

Minx season 2 cast: Who’s in Minx season 2?

We know that Ophelia Lovibond will return as Joyce and Jake Johnson will return as Greg. Aside from that, we’re likely to see these returning faces:

Jessica Lowe as Bambi, model and production coordinator at Bottom Dollar

as Bambi, model and production coordinator at Bottom Dollar Lennon Parham as Shelly, Joyce’s sister

as Shelly, Joyce’s sister Idara Victor as Tina, Doug’s assistant and lover

as Tina, Doug’s assistant and lover Oscar Montoya as Richie, Bottom Dollar photographer

In addition to the returning cast, Elizabeth Perkins is joining Minx as a wealthy widow named Constance.

Minx season 2 release date: When does Minx season 2 come out?

After a long wait, we finally have Minx season 2’s release date. Minx season 2 will premiere on July 21 on Starz. That’s right around the corner! We don’t have to wait much longer for all the, um, feminism.

(featured image: Starz)

