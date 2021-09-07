Natalie Portman on Bulking Up for Her Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

There’s so much to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for many fans, one of the most highly anticipated projects is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

And it’s easy to see why: Waititi completely revitalized the character of Thor thanks to the hilarious Thor: Ragnarok, which remains one of the best (if not THE best) entries into the MCU. Thor: Love and Thunder features the return of fan-favorite characters, like Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s Korg. The film will also see the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Jane Foster got short shrift in the first two Thor films and has been absent from the MCU ever since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. But she’s coming back swinging as Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder.

In preparation for the role, Portman has been hitting the gym. The actor had previously trained extensively for her Academy Award-winning role as troubled ballerina Nina in 2010’s Black Swan. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed her Thor training, saying:

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work.”

Portman added, “It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Jane Foster’s storyline is based on Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor, which saw Jane Foster battling cancer while taking up the mantle of Thor. Portman said before filming, “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

And if these behind-the-scenes photos are anything to go by, Portman is getting jacked for the role:

Dr Foster is bringing guns to a hammer fight. pic.twitter.com/vqEpwYKNGk — Delaney King ✍🏻👸🏻 (@delaneykingrox) March 7, 2021

Obviously we’re excited for the return of Jane Foster, but we’re not alone. Portman’s Thor co-star Kat Dennings recently told CinemaBlend about learning that Portman was picking up Mjolnir. Dennings said: “I thought it was genius. The most genius thing I’ve ever heard. It’s so brilliant. She’s a rockstar actor she can do anything. So I’m just so excited. As a fan, I’m just excited to watch it.” Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in the Thor films, recently reprised her role in WandaVision, but will not appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Are you excited to see Natalie Portman kick ass in Thor: Love and Thunder?

(via Vanity Fair, image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

