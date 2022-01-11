Oscar Isaac fans of the MCU, your time has come. Marvel’s Moon Knight is on its way. Fresh off his appearance as Duke Leto in 2021’s Dune, Isaac plays Marc Spector, a man who experiences dissociative identity disorder while fighting crime as Moon Knight.

In the original Marvel comics, Spector’s world is turned upside-down after being saved from the brink of death by the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu. This culminates in Spector turning to superhero vigilantism, although as Marvel’s original comic series went on, Moon Knight’s experiences with dissociative identity disorder became a more complex part of his story.

Details on Spector’s MCU debut are still minimal for now, but it looks like Moon Knight will tackle a similar storyline as the comics. Disney calls Isaac’s character a “complex vigilante” experiencing DID, noting that the “multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.” Moon Knight wouldn’t be the same without Khonshu, so it seems highly likely the ancient god will make an experience. But that, dear MCU fans, is all we know for now.

Moon Knight is one of several series planned for Phase Four’s 2022 TV slate, along with She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, and the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel. But when does Isaac’s big Marvel debut finally drop? Here’s what we know about Moon Knight’s release date.

When does Moon Knight launch on Disney+?

We know for sure that Moon Knight is not that far off. Shooting for the series wrapped up by mid-October 2021, according to Isaac himself, and the series’ post-production was certainly far along enough by mid-November for a killer Disney+ Day teaser. Check it out above if you missed it. But while it’s certain Moon Knight will be an action-packed romp with a darker tone, and that Spector’s relationship with DID will play a huge role in the series, we still don’t know when Isaac’s MCU debut will be on our TV screens and mobile phones. No official release date exists beyond 2022.

In the meantime, Ms. Marvel is slated for summer 2022. The question remains whether Moon Knight will appear before or after Kamala Khan’s first MCU appearance. Regardless, when Moon Knight drops, expect six 40-50 minute episodes, not unlike 2021’s Phase Four hit Loki.

(Image: Disney)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]