First Moon Knight Trailer Feels Like Marvel’s Netflix Shows in the Best Way

The first trailer for Marvel’s Disney+ Moon Knight series is here, and luckily, we only have to wait 71 days until the show premieres. Announced as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe show of 2022, Moon Knight got a release date of March 30, dropped a poster, and then released a trailer into the wild, all in the span of one night, and we’re so excited for what the series has in store.

Played by Oscar Isaac, we got our first look at Steven Grant, one of Moon Knight’s personalities and a man who cannot tell his real life from his dreams. As we can see in the trailer, Steven works at a museum and has a British accent—albeit a strange one, which makes sense given that Marc Spector is actually from Chicago. But we’re clearly just seeing the surface of Steven in this trailer, and it will be interesting to see how the show explores the character’s dissociative identity disorder as well as his new powers as Moon Knight.

The synopsis for the series is as follows: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The personalities of Moon Knight

As Ethan Hawke’s cult leader says in the trailer, “embrace the chaos,” because this trailer was just the right amount of chaotic energy to really get me excited about the series. Moon Knight isn’t your typical hero in any sense. He’s struggling with a mental disorder in the midst of his new powers and trying to understand himself and his personalities. He’s funny, he’s sassy, and he isn’t afraid to look at Frank Castle and talk about his dead family after Frank asks if he’s “still crazy.”

He is, frankly, more in the same vein as Marvel’s Netflix heroes in terms of his “darker” side. There’s a reason he’s the one to answer Black Widow’s call in this comic, and while he isn’t a “funny” character, he knows how to provide morbid humor to his situation, and it’s what makes Marc so fascinating.

The show is clearly understanding that side of him with this trailer because even with Steven, we see his dry response to people, especially when his coworker calls him “Stevie.” Pair that with a fully dressed Moon Knight beating the crap out of what looks like the god Anubis, and we’re in for a dark and twisty ride with Moon Knight.

Marc Spector is going to push the darker side of Marvel even further. With Phase 4, we’ve been exploring themes that were previously left out of the MCU, even if their comic counterparts explored them. We didn’t get the “Devil in a Bottle” run for Tony Stark, and we didn’t get these darker themes, but now we are exploring characters who exist in a more morally gray area. Marc was a mercenary who is questioning the violence he inflicted, and from the trailer alone, we know his violence is still there within him.

The show is going to definitely have some darker moments, but that is to be expected with a property like Moon Knight. He’s struggling with his dissociative identity disorder in the midst of embracing his powers, but with The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater serving as head writer for the series and with directors like Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorhead, and Justin Benson, the series is in good hands.

I’m beyond excited for Moon Knight ,and knowing that we’re getting it sooner rather than later is wonderful! March 30 cannot come soon enough!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]