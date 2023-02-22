After Two Seasons of ‘The Mandalorian,’ Din Djarin Is Still a Mystery

The Mandalorian is a show that sends Din Djarin on a quest to find where Grogu belongs. Throughout the last two seasons, we’ve learned a lot about him as a character and we’ve seen him figure out exactly what it means to be a Mandalorian. But even after two seasons, there is still a lot of mystery about who Din Djarin is as a character.

Played by Pedro Pascal, with his doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder often helping to bring Din Djarin to life in the armor, the character has become a fan favorite—and for good reason. He’s just a man trying to keep his adoptive son safe and we love him for it. A Mandalorian from a clan that does not see you as a true Mandalorian if you take your helmet off, Din has been brought into the world of other Mandalorian clans and has slowly begun learning about the different ways you can truly be a Mandalorian.

But he has a long journey ahead of him to understanding exactly what makes him a true Mandalorian., which makes answering the question of who Din Djarin is a bit complicated. So let’s unpack what makes this character so fascinating.

Who is he?

Din Djarin is a character who for the most part has one mission: Keep the kid safe. From the first episode of the series, we knew that he’d do whatever it takes to protect Grogu, even if that wasn’t his original mission as a bounty hunter. Based on what we’ve seen from season 3, we’re at least getting a bit more of a deeper look at Din Djarin’s relationship with the Way of the Mandalore and how he has been trapped by a subset of the Mandalorians and their ways.

What we do know about Din is pretty simple. He was a kid who lost his family and was rescued by a clan of Mandalorians who brought him in. Other clans on Mandalore take their helmets off and are less about the religious side of things than the clan that saved Din, so he’s struggled with having to take his helmet off (twice).

It’ll be interesting to see how Din’s journey continues with season 3! For now, we just know that there is still a lot for Din to unpack now that he has the Darksaber. And that’s what’s exciting about this next season!

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

