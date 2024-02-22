Teo From ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Was an Airbender at Heart

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, the Air Nomads were all wiped away by Fire Lord Sozin. It was only Aang, the Avatar, that remained. But rumors of “flying people” came about at the Northern Air Temple, and the Avatar Gang checked it out.

A group of people were, in fact, flying and gliding. Among them was Teo, and it was implied that he was the best glider in the area. He could even keep up with Aang, despite being a non-bender. But what was a non-bender doing up in the sky at the Northern Air Temple?

Teo and his family were originally from the Earth Kingdom, but he and his family were displaced by a flood. Along with other refugees, Teo’s father stumbled upon the abandoned Northern Air Temple. He envisioned it as a place for them to live in, and he began tinkering with the temple and making it optimal for Teo and the rest of the refugees to live in.

Refuge at the Northern Air Temple

During the flood, Teo got badly injured and lost mobility in both of his legs. Nevertheless, he excelled at maneuvering his glider in the skies. His glider attached to his wheelchair, and he was able to fly around at ease. Teo was able to immediately recognize the Avatar upon closer look, and he quickly became friends with Aang.

Teo and the refugees lived peacefully in their newfound home until the Fire Nation soon discovered the refugees who were staying in the Northern Air Temple.

The Fire Nation threatened to burn it all to the ground until Teo’s ingenious machinist father agreed to build weapons for the enemy. Teo would discover this and would resist the Fire Nation’s threats. He would later join the Avatar Gang and help in fighting against the Fire Nation in multiple situations. Teo’s love for the skies and his fight against the Fire Nation proved that he’s a true airbender at heart.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

