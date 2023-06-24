Who Is Soren in Marvel? Talos’ Wife Explained

Secret Invasion premiered on June 21 and saw the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and the Skrulls. However, one character was missing from the series—Talos’ wife, Soren (Sharon Blynn). Soren’s appearance was expected due to her role in Captain Marvel and the close connection that the film has to the new series. Captain Marvel saw the Skrulls ally with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Fury after the pair learned that the species were refugees searching for a new home. Danvers and Fury promised at the time that they would aid the Skrulls in finding a home planet.

Captain Marvel takes place in 1995, while Secret Invasion is believed to be set in the year 2025. So, it hasn’t been just a few years but decades since Fury made his promise. Unfortunately, that promise to the Skrulls was never fulfilled and they are still without a home world. Meanwhile, after the Blip, Fury went off Earth, further abandoning the Skrulls. This is what sparks the rise of Gravik’s (Kingsley Ben-Adir) rebel group of Skrulls who infiltrate Earth. As a result, Fury is called back to Earth to deal with the invasion and is reunited with Talos, but Talos’ wife is surprisingly not with him.

Who is Soren and what happened to her?

(Walt Disney Studios)

As mentioned above, Soren made her debut in Captain Marvel as the wife of Talos. She and Talos had wed sometime before the events of the film and had a child named G’iah (Auden L. Ophuls and Harriet L. Ophuls) on their home planet Skrullos. However, they were displaced after narrowly surviving the Kree attack on Skrullos, which led to the destruction of their planet. Soren, G’iah, and a group of fellow survivors found an ally in Mar-Vell (Annette Bening) and took refuge in her lab in space while Talos continued searching for a home. Things took another tragic turn though, when Mar-Vell was killed. Soren, G’iah, and the refugees remained safe in her lab, but nobody (including Talos) knew the location of the cloaked space station.

This resulted in Talos and Soren being separated for six years. Soren raised G’iah on the ship while Talos continued searching for his lost family. Finally, with the help of Danvers, the location of the ship was detected, and Talos, Soren, and G’iah were reunited. While Soren initially went with the refugees to find a new home world, she later returned to Earth. During the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Fury sent Talos and Soren to Earth to keep things in order while he continued leading their people in space. Talos and Soren impersonated Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) respectively, before completing their mission and likely returning to their people.

Unfortunately, Secret Invasion‘s first episode revealed Soren died offscreen sometime between the events of the series and Spider-Man: Far From Home. All that remains of her is a flower she managed to grow on Earth called the Skrull sky plant, a reminder of her lost home world. The Skrull’s situation grew dark following Spider-Man: Far From Home. Gravik rose to power and led a radicalized group of Skrulls to invade Earth. Amid the chaos, Talos was exiled from the Skrull Council and Soren was killed during the conflict. Later in the episode, Talos tells his now adult daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), that Gravik was the one who killed Soren.

The exact circumstances of Soren’s death are still unclear, but it seems she was a casualty in Gravik and the radicalized Skrull’s violent separation from Talos’ faction and infiltration on Earth. Soren’s unexpected death shows that Gravik and his Skrulls aren’t above killing their own, no matter how innocent, if it means completing their mission.

(featured image: Disney)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]