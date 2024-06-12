Let’s Take a Look at What Sister Sage Could Bring to the Table in ‘The Boys’

Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys has done a fantastic job of introducing new characters so far, and fans of the show are, of course, hoping season 4 is no different in that regard.

Season 4 is set to add a plethora of new characters, both main and supporting, following a high death count in the third season. One of these new entrants is Sister Sage, played by Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black). She is expected to be one of the main characters in the upcoming season.

Sister Sage remains a relatively mysterious character in The Boys universe. Like many other Supes, Sister Sage was injected with Compound V shortly after her birth, following her parents’ decision to take up Vought’s offer. She is known to be a part of the teenage Supe group Teenage Kix, which rose to prominence during the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to the timeline shown in the comics the series is based on, the crew disbanded in 2019.

As for Sister Sage’s abilities, she is known to be the smartest person in the world, owing to her superhuman intelligence powers. She also possesses the power of exceptional hearing like all other Supes and shares the common weakness of being susceptible to high-frequency sounds, which can trigger immense pain and temporarily neutralize her.

The character is expected to make her debut in the season 4 episode “Department of Dirty Tricks” and is set to feature in all eight episodes. Sister Sage’s character was announced in 2022, along with Valorie Curry’s Firecracker. Sage’s outfit design is the brainchild of Laura Jean Shannon, who earlier earned widespread acclaim for Soldier Boy’s outfit.

Susan Heyward’s earlier work in television includes Playstation Network’s Powers, the short-lived HBO drama Vinyl, and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Heyward garnered critical acclaim for her recurring character Tamika Ward in OITNB, and by the looks of it, her role in The Boys seems right up her alley and she’ll likely knock it out of the park.

