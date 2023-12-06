Deadpool Set Pics Reveal Another Mutant, Plus the MCU’s Newest Good Girl

(20th Century Studios)

Deadpool 3 has resumed filming, and set photos are coming out! The latest batch of pictures shows the long-awaited Dogpool, along with another mutant joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Note: these photos reveal possible spoilers for Deadpool 3. Some photos going around X (formerly Twitter) contain a MASSIVE spoiler that I’m not posting here, so peruse social media at your own risk.

Sabretooth returns!

The first new set photos show Wolverine fighting his old enemy, Sabretooth. The two of them look like they’re in the same setting as the set photos that were released before filming was paused last summer. Fans have previously speculated that this setting is the Void at the End of Time from Loki, judging from the barren ground and random debris.

BREAKING | A bunch of more set photos of Logan, Deadpool , Sabertooth, Red Skull's car from Captain America: The first Avengers & Truck from MoonKnight in Deadpool 3 !#Deadpool3 #Wolverine #Logan #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/9MNlffHXyC — NerdVerse ! (@NerdVerse69) December 4, 2023

There’s also a huge spoiler in some of the set photos. You can see it on X (formerly Twitter) here, but I’ll warn you: it’s massive. Unless it’s a big fake-out, and director Shawn Levi leaked it on purpose to mess with us. Which is such a Deadpool thing to do.

Who exactly is Sabretooth, and who’s playing him in Deadpool 3?

In the Marvel universe, Victor Creed, a.k.a. Sabretooth, is a mutant and assassin who possesses razor-sharp claws and fangs. He’s known for his rivalry with Wolverine.

Marvel fans like me, who were *mumble mumble* years old in 2000, will remember Tyler Mane’s portrayal of Sabretooth in the original X-Men movie. In X-Men, Sabretooth is a member of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants, which is trying to turn humans into mutants. Sabretooth returns in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he’s Wolverine’s half-brother, played by Liev Schrieber. There’s been no official word yet on who’s playing Sabretooth in Deadpool 3.

But Sabretooth isn’t the only character we’ve got photos of!

New pics of Dogpool!

We’ve known for a little while that Dogpool will be appearing in Deadpool 3, and Ryan Reynolds himself released a photo of Wade and his furry friend earlier this week.

New look at Wade Wilson and Dogpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PbIDEb4K56 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) December 4, 2023

What a cutie!! Dogpool will be played by the supremely talented actress Peggy, who was named “Britain’s Ugliest Dog” in January 2023. Here’s another photo from last month, in case you missed it:

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 ??L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Deadpool 3 Easter eggs revealed in set pics

Along with Sabretooth and Dogpool, newly released photos also reveal some fun Easter eggs. In these set pics, we see the cupcake van from Moon Knight and Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal some vehicles that will be featured in the film.



One vehicle seems the cupcake van from Moon Knight, but modified.



Another vehicle seems to be the Red Skull’s car from Captain America: The First Avenger. pic.twitter.com/45gRIA6C3R — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 4, 2023

How wild is this movie going to be? Unfortunately, it’s no longer coming out in May 2024, as was the original plan. Instead, we’ll finally find out what the hell is going on in all these photos on July 26, 2024.

