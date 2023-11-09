Ryan Reynolds Confirms Dogpool Is Entering the MCU in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Dogpool is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3. With the SAG-AFTRA strike concluding, Reynolds is permitted to talk about the upcoming film again and decided to start by introducing Dogpool.

Deadpool 3 is the next film on the MCU’s roster following The Marvels‘ premiere on November 10. Additionally, it will be the first Deadpool film to be part of the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which includes the rights to Deadpool and the X-Men. Not much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, but it is confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine. Which means fans are finally getting the proper Deadpool and Wolvie crossover they’ve been dreaming of since Reynolds and Jackman first crushed the roles.

Deadpool 3 had just begun filming when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began, causing production to shut down. It is still unclear if the film will make its May 3, 2024 release date, but it’s expected to be one of the first films to resume production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Reynolds celebrated the progress by updating viewers on Deadpool 3‘s potential release date and unveiling one special cameo.

Meet the MCU’s Dogpool

Reynolds took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the first look at Deadpool 3‘s Dogpool. The adorable hairless pup was decked out in a little Deadpool costume, complete with tiny red and black puppy shoes. Reynolds promised that Dogpool would be coming with the movie and may even inspire some Disney plushies.

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 ??L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Reynolds concluded his post by mentioning Deadpool 3 is coming in “Summer 2024.” While it might not make its May release date, it will likely only be pushed back a few months at most.

Dogpool, whose real name is Peggy, has an Instagram account for viewers who want to see more of the dog actor.

Who is Dogpool in Marvel?

(Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Comics, Dogpool hails from Earth-103173. He was initially known as Wade Wilson but became a victim of animal testing. Wade was a test subject for a makeup product called Mascara X that was supposed to replenish itself continually. However, it left Wade disfigured and also gave him the ability to heal himself automatically. Despite his amazing abilities, he was rejected until the Deadpool from Earth-616 showed up and recruited him to the Deadpool Corps.

The Deadpool Corps is a coalition of Deadpool variants from across the multiverse who teamed up to battle the Champion. Unfortunately, an evil Deadpool Corps later rose up and began killing all the Deadpools in the multiverse. Dogpool heroically traveled back to Earth-616 to protect that world’s Deadpool and sacrificed his life doing so.

The confirmation of Dogpool’s appearance in Deadpool 3 is very interesting, as it confirms a variant of Deadpool from the multiverse will be in the film. It also raises the question of whether the Deadpool Corps will be featured. While it’s difficult to predict in what capacity Dogpool will appear, his role in Deadpool 3 opens up many possibilities and teases how far into the multiverse the film may wander.

(featured image: Marvel Comics / Ryan Reynolds)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]