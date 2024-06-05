Mae’s Sidekick in ‘The Acolyte’ Might Be More Powerful Than You’d Think

The first two parts of The Acolyte are here, and so far, it looks like we’re in for an action-packed season. We’ve already been introduced to a slew of new characters, but even though he hasn’t received much screen time, Mae’s right-hand man is of particular interest—and he might just pack a surprising punch.

The Acolyte is the latest addition to the galaxy far, far away, marking the first time audiences have seen the fan-favorite High Republic era in live-action. Created by Leslye Headland, the series premiered on Disney+ yesterday, June 4, garnering generally positive responses from critics. Although many canon Star Wars novels have explored this point on the timeline, seeing the Jedi at the height of their power is a treat, and one that could make for some of the richest Star Wars storytelling to date … if the more toxic side of the fandom would even try allowing themselves to enjoy it, that is.

Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg is doing double duty here as twin sisters Mae and Osha, two powerful Force-users who were tragically separated during their youth after the former decided to, well, kill their whole family. Typical sibling antics, amiright?

In The Acolyte, Osha, who was rescued by Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and taken in as his Padawan at the ripe old age of eight, is reunited with her former Master after she’s framed for the death of Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) six years after leaving the Order. The crime leads to a full-blown hunt for Mae, who was presumed dead. However, the truth is even worse: she’s being trained by a dangerous Dark Sider, who could threaten to bring the Republic—and the Jedi Order—to its knees.

So far, we’ve met a whole new ensemble of characters, including Sol’s new apprentice, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), by-the-books Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), Rebecca Henderson’s Vernestra Rwoh, who made her debut in author Justina Ireland’s 2021 book “Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage,” and even Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), a Wookiee Jedi. But there’s one character who’s somewhat fallen under the radar: Manny Jacinto’s Qimir.

Who is Qimir in The Acolyte?

According to the official Star Wars databank (via StarWars.com), Qimir is a “shiftless drifter with seemingly no cares at all other than his own amusements,” and a “former smuggler who now makes his living as a trader, procuring unusual things and enjoying a life of leisure. He is a supplier who has survived in some of the shadier starports of the galaxy.” Not exactly hero material.

Still, there’s potential for Qimir to be a key player in The Acolyte given his working partnership with Mae. This “shiftless drifter” might be more powerful than the show is leading viewers to believe, as episode 2, “Revenge/Justice,” proves that he’s clearly capable of mixing up some deadly concoctions that can send even the mightiest of Force-users to an early grave—in this case, Jedi Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman). Qimir’s indifference about literally murdering a Jedi Master is kind of wild when you think about it, and hints that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to his motivations.

Even though the official Lucasfilm description makes Qimir out to be a fun Han Solo (Harrison Ford) type, he could be hiding a dark secret. After all, there’s a certain power in knowing too much, and from the sound of it, Qimir has gotten somewhat close to Mae. Or, at least, the pair kind of trusts each other. Does this mean he knows the identity of “The Master?” If so, could he betray Mae at the drop of a hat? And why is he so chill about the whole “killing Jedi” thing? Plus, Qimir’s adamance that “everyone has a weakness” suggests that he’s murdered such powerful beings before, and even overtook Mae herself, cornering her in an alleyway while fleeing Sol and Osha.

The Acolyte has given us more questions than answers about Qimir, but all signs seem to point to the fact that he’s hiding his Force-sensitivity, or that possibly, he’s just as experienced with slaying Jedi as the notorious bounty hunter Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison). If he’s aligned with the Sith, or just the Dark Side of the Force, there’s also a chance that he received the same training as Mae, though it doesn’t exactly seem like the two are equals. Either way, both Mae and Qirmir seem to be on the payroll of this mysterious Master, which could become a bit of a problem if he decides to pull the “rule of two” on them.

If Qimir is indeed a lowkey Sith Lord, this could make for a pretty epic rivalry. But even if he’s not a Force user, his keen sense of observation seems to imply that he’s got it out for the Jedi, and might be trying to gather evidence to use against Sol or the others. A personal vendetta, perhaps? Regardless, Qimir has some serious potential to be one of The Acolyte‘s most intriguing characters yet, though only time will tell if these theories carry any weight.

