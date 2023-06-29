Who Is Prince Radovid in ‘The Witcher’? Explained

Season 3 of The Witcher gave Jaskier (Joey Batey) some more screen time while on his solo adventures. He’s still trying to wheel and deal for his BFF Geralt the Witcher (Henry Cavill), but we got to see more of his personal life. The first time we see him in the new season, he’s being thrown out by his lover Vespula (Beau Holland). Similar to the book series and game version of the character, Vespula has had enough of Jaskier’s wandering eyes. Jaskier, you old scamp.

Vespula also confirmed what many of us guessed about Jaskier—he’s a chaotic pansexual king. She notes that his love knows no bounds. Yet as many times as Vespula has seen Jaskier lust after a person, he’s never had a crush on anyone. That is until she heard him talk about a new acquaintance, Prince Radovid of Redania (Fleabag’s Hugh Skinner). Although I’m a staunch Jaskier/Geralt fan, I don’t mind adding a new ship to my fleet on occasion. So who is Prince Radovid, and what does he want with our beloved Jaskier?

Jaskier only has heart eyes for Prince Radovid

Prince Radovid is from the kingdom of Redania. Fans of the Witcher video games may recognize the character’s name, but Radovid was overhauled for the Netflix series. This version of the prince is the younger brother of King Vizimir, as opposed to the king’s son. Instead of being a severe soldier type, he’s more of a roguishly handsome party boy who enjoys a good drink. He has a Lestat, Brat Prince kind of vibe going for him. But as we have seen with many other Witcher characters, you shouldn’t judge the book by its cover.

Redania intelligence duo Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) pull Radovid into their plot for the kingdom. He’s much more cunning than he lets on to the rest of the world. However, Jaskier sees him for who he is. When they first meet, Radovid confesses to being a fanboy of Jaskier. He flirts with Jaskier until the bard just has to go to the Redania court to see what all the fuss is about (and try to help out Ciri). During a party in the prince’s private rooms, Jaskier sings an impromptu song that draws Radovid in. Both men see the mask the other wears around everyone else, and they know the other is enough for them.

After their first couple of meetings, Radovid finds Jaskier at the conclave of mages. He takes Jaskier’s lute and plays the song Jaskier performed for him. For a guy like Jaskier, this is the hottest form of seduction. The two share a passionate kiss. Jaskier regretfully informs the prince that he can’t take him back to his cabin. Unperturbed, Radovid suggests Jaskier take him to the woodshed instead. Seriously, was this guy made just for Jaskier? Because it is The Witcher, I’m sure there will still be some trouble for the couple in the second part of season 3. But I’m rooting for them. Jaskier deserves nothing less than a prince.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]