The Legendary Mufasa Returns in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

The Lion King (1994) is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time, and with the recent teaser trailer release for Mufasa: The Lion King, fans are set to experience a massive nostalgia hit once the film comes out in December.

The film will show the events that happened prior to the 1994 original and trace the journey of the titular character Mufasa, from his childhood to the events that led to him becoming the ruler of the Pride Lands. Fans who aren’t well versed in the original movie (30 years is a long time, after all) are probably curious to know more about the character of Mufasa, so let’s dive in and learn more about the protagonist from Mufasa: The Lion King.

Who is Mufasa?

In the original movie, Mufasa is a male lion, the king of the Pride Lands, before Scar, his younger brother, assassinates him and usurps the throne. His mating partner is Sarabi, and the couple go on to have a child named Simba, whose story forms the central plot line in The Lion King. Despite having a tough and majestic exterior, Mufasa is known to be kind, playful, and empathetic, as well as being a devoted family “man.” This is reflected in moments right before his death when he falls into Scar’s trap while saving Simba from a gorge with rampaging wildebeests.

Despite passing away, Mufasa’s spirit continues to appear in clouds, stars, and sunlight, guiding Simba to the right path. It is he who motivates Simba to take his rightful place as the ruler of the Pride Lands and overthrow the treacherous Scar after appearing in the reflection of a magical pool as a ghost.

In terms of physical appearance, Mufasa is shown to have amber-gold fur, with the rest of the body having beige undertones. The adult version of the lion has the appearance fit for a king and brandishes his thick mane of dark scarlet with aplomb. The upcoming film will have a different version of Mufasa in terms of physical appearance, taking into consideration both the time gap between the two movies and the need to depict a younger version of the character. Though the legendary James Earl Jones voiced the original version of Mufasa (both in 1994 and 2019), Aaron Pierre will be taking on the role next.

Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters December 20, 2024.

