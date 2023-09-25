Who Is the Mysterious Mr. 7 in ‘One Piece’?

So who is Mr. 7 in One Piece, and is he going to be alright?

Seriously, he doesn’t look so good after his run-in with Roronoa Zoro in live-action One Piece. I think someone needs to take him to a hospital. Or a morgue? He’s not going to be able to walk off that injury—he basically got cut in half. I mean, sure, Buggy the Clown does that to himself all the time, but he can also put himself back together. I don’t think Mr. 7 can do the same.

Where did this guy come from anyway?

Mr. 7 is what’s known in the One Piece universe as a “frontier agent.” What the hell is frontier agent, you ask? A frontier agent is a lower-ranking member of the criminal organization known as Baroque Works. Yes, I’m aware that Baroque Works sounds like a mid-tier indie band with songs like “She’s Wearing My Favorite Autumn Sweater,” or “Mother, Please Pass The Salt,” but they are much more dangerous for your ears (and the rest of your body).

Baroque Works was created by a major One Piece villain named Crocodile to destabilize the Kingdom of Arabasta. In simple terms, they’re a terrorist cell, and they want to expand their operation. The organization is constantly looking for talented combatants to join their ranks, and Zoro just so happens to fit that description.

Mr. 7 was sent by Baroque Works to recruit Zoro for the organization, but it didn’t work. When Zoro refused, Mr. 7 tried to kill him—which turned out to be a spectacularly bad decision. In the end, Zoro took Mr. 7’s body to the authorities to claim his bounty.

Was Mr. 7 in the One Piece anime?

Technically, yes, a version of the live-action Mr. 7 did appear in the One Piece anime. More specifically, a poorly drawn picture of him appeared because the anime’s version of Mr. 7 had already been killed by Zoro offscreen. In the anime, Zoro told the first Mr. 7 that he would only join the organization as a boss. Mr. 7 didn’t take too kindly to that suggestion, so Zoro took his head instead.

Later in the anime, another Mr. 7 was hired to take the previous Mr. 7’s place, and the new Mr. 7 was far better at his job. Not wanting to get cut in half by a wayward sword stroke, the new Mr. 7 decided to focus his efforts on sniping instead. The new Mr. 7 became one half of a sniping pair with a woman named Miss Father’s Day (don’t you just love these names?), and the pair have proven to be formidable foes for Luffy and the gang ever since.

Will a new Mr. 7 return in the live-action series? It’s highly likely—so hopefully, the next Mr. 7 learns to bring a gun to the inevitable sword fight.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

