Did the ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Spoil One of the Biggest Mysteries in the Series?

With Loki season 2 only a few weeks away, Disney+ is giving fans a steady stream of trailers, promos and other footage from the next chapter in Loki’s story. The latest trailer contains a blink-and-you-miss it shot that seems to solve one of the biggest mysteries of season 1: who was Mobius before he joined the Time Variance Authority?

Warning: potentially big spoilers ahead!

Mobius’ past in Loki season 1

In Loki season 1, we learn that Agent Mobius is obsessed with jet skis. He reads magazines about them. He loves talking about them. It seems like his love of jet skis is just a personality quirk until Loki finds out that TVA agents weren’t created by the Time Keepers, like he thought they were. They’re all variants who were pulled from their timelines and had their memories erased.

From that point on, it’s obvious that Mobius’ love of jet skis has something to do with the past that he can’t remember. In fact, he acknowledges it in his final moments before getting pruned by Renslayer, telling her that if he could go anywhere, he’d go back to wherever he was actually from—and ride the jet ski he’s certain he must have owned.

Now, the trailer may have shown us exactly where his obsession with jet skis came from.

New Loki season 2 trailer reveals Mobius’ past

The latest Loki season 2 trailer starts with several quick cuts of Loki time slipping from location to location. In the midst of one jump, there’s a split-second shot of Loki sitting on a bench in a dark room. The fans and umbrella-shaped structure behind him indicate that the room is an early version of O.B.’s workroom at the TVA.

To the left of Loki is Mobius, wearing a blue vest and white shirt instead of his usual TVA uniform. The blue vest just happens to be the same vest that an employee is wearing when Loki time slips to a jet ski dealership.

The shot is easy to miss, but fans like Alice Rovai caught it:

just had a realisation: in the first new pic Loki IS talking to Mobius! Look at his clothes: he’s wearing blue, the same blue coat he’s wearing in the last two pics, which is probably a jetski salesman suit. Is this a Past!Mobius?! ?

IM CONNECTING POINTS#Loki pic.twitter.com/Dq95YOcjBA — Alice (@alice_rovai) September 9, 2023

Does that mean that Mobius was a jet ski dealer in his past life? Is the mystery solved?

Intentional Easter egg, or slip-up by Disney’s social media?

These kinds of reveals aren’t always intentional. Say the word “every” to any Good Omens fan, and you’ll re-traumatize them with the moment when a Prime Video ad accidentally spoiled one of the most pivotal moments in the season. (The spoiler appeared with the word “every” over it. It was part of a longer sentence. Now you know.)

Is the glimpse at Mobius in the Loki trailer an unintentional spoiler, or is it just a hint at even more massive revelations to come? Will it be a repeat of King Loki in the season 1 trailers, in which a long-awaited scene never actually appeared in the series?

We don’t have to wait long to find out! Loki season 2 comes out on October 6.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

