Meet Luna Snow, the New Hero in ‘Marvel Rivals’

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 05:43 pm
Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel’s latest game offering, Marvel Rivals, will enable the players to choose from an extensive set of villains and heroes from the storied comic book franchise. It’s a free-to-play PVP shooter developed by NetEase Games and is expected to launch a closed alpha testing session in May.

The game will introduce the character Luna Snow to quite a few Marvel faithful. Seol Hee (stage name Luna) is an aspiring K-Pop idol who can manipulate ice. Snow, who was raised by her grandparents after her parents died, became a singer to support her family.

Luna got her powers through a major mishap when she became the hostage of Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) at a concert hosted by Stark Industries. She gains ice-related superpowers while being trapped in a malfunctioning cold fusion reactor by A.I.M., later managing to escape and defeat the supervillain. Luna then becomes a part of the Agents of Atlas, as they battle it out with their nemesis Sindr, who is hell-bent on turning the earth into ashes.

Luna Snow’s ice-based strength is multifaceted, as she can generate dark ice (with the objective of destruction) and light ice (for healing purposes). Snow has been a part of another game in the past, Marvel Future Fight, where she was included as a ‘speed-type’ character. If the game’s trailer is any indication, it looks like she will be a supporting heroine, and it’s unclear whether she will retain her healing abilities in the game.

Marvel Rivals is stylistically quite similar to Overwatch and is expected to give the game some tough competition in the genre. The title is expected to include a few familiar names, with Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange available as playing characters. The game is set to draw parallels to Marvel’s Contest of Champions, a mobile-based title that came out 10 years ago.

Marvel Rivals is a PC-only game and will be available on both Windows and Mac OS.

(featured image: NetEase Games)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
