‘Marvel Rivals’ Is Committed to PC, But What About Consoles?

It’s been just one day since that Marvel Rivals trailer made itself known to the world, and with a closed alpha just a month away, Marvel fans and committed gamers alike seem to be giving themselves over to the hype.

Recommended Videos

Time will tell if the final version of the game either sticks the landing or allows style (read: cosmetics and brand recognition) to get in the way of substance. But a hero shooter featuring actual, iconic superheroes has been long overdue for a hot minute now, and by all appearance, developers NetEase seem to be hitting all the right notes, both mechanically and stylistically.

Making clear its status as a PC title was a smart move as well, given the granular stigma surrounding mobile games (NetEase and Marvel have collaborated on mobile games in the past so it wouldn’t have been an egregious assumption to think that Rivals was heading straight for our phones as well), but the announcement of a PC hero shooter always brings with it a follow-up question: Will the console crowd also get to join in on their weapon of choice?

Is Marvel Rivals coming to consoles?

At the moment, PC is the only confirmed platform that Marvel Rivals is gearing up for at the moment, though NetEase hasn’t outright denied the possibility of expanding to PlayStation, Xbox, and other platforms, so we can almost certainly take that to mean that no door has been closed yet. The promise of “future updates” indicates we could even confidently assume that the possibility is being looked into.

The Closed Alpha Test will be available for PC. Stay tuned for future updates! — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) March 27, 2024

The main hurdle in Marvel Rivals‘ way, though, is proving to its doubters that it’s not just another spandex-suited cash grab for the brand, and is actually interested in being a well-crafted addition to the hero shooter genre. Its free-to-play status admittedly isn’t the best indicator, as that suggests the game will be laden with in-game purchases, but we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see how the final product plays before making a more concrete call.

(featured image: Marvel Games)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]