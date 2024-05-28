Liberty the longhaired dashshund rides a pink scooter in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'.
Meet Liberty, ‘Paw Patrol’s Streetwise Dachshund

Chelsea Steiner
Published: May 28, 2024 06:21 pm

If you have kids under ten, you’re likely familiar with the animated smash hit children’s franchise, Paw Patrol. The Canadian television series created by Keith Chapman follows a team of search and rescue dogs led by a young boy named Ryder.

Making its debut on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. in 2013, Paw Patrol quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of children across the globe, spawning a spinoff series, two feature films, books, video games, and a touring stage show. And if you’re anything like me, your home is littered with small plastic pups and toy vehicles.

As soon as my son started watching the series, I had only one question: where is the dachshund? Surely nature’s most majestic sausage would be part of the heroic pack? Luckily, my prayers were answered in 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, which introduced a new pup, Liberty.

Who is Liberty?

Liberty wears a ink uniform and rides a scooter in 'Paw Patrol'.
(Paramount Pictures)

Liberty is a longhaired dachshund who lives in the neighboring Adventure City. As a stray, she dreamed of one day joining the Paw Patrol. The character was introduced in 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, where she joins the team and drives a flaming pink motor scooter. Liberty’s uniform is pink and light blue, and her pup tag features a skyscraper, symbolizing her work in city rescues.

Liberty is a fast-talking, energetic pup who always speaks her mind. In the films, she is voiced by Marsai Martin (Black-ish). Liberty made her television debut in the season 9 premiere, “Liberty Makes a Friend”, where she is voiced by Tymika Tafari. A spinoff series following Liberty’s adventures in the city is reportedly in the works, though it hasn’t been confirmed.

Liberty also appears in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, where she is tasked with mentoring the Junior Patrollers. She gets the superpower of elasticity, which she uses to save Chase. Her catchphrase is “Paw Patrol at work!”.

