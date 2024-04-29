All ‘Paw Patrol’ Characters’ Names Confirmed

The Canadian animated TV series Paw Patrol is currently in its tenth season, capturing the imagination of young audiences across the globe. The series has developed into a media franchise since its inception, generating millions of dollars in revenue, courtesy of multiple income streams.

Paw Patrol has several characters that have become audience favorites, and this article lists them all and gives a brief overview of them:

Original members

Ryder – He is a tech-savvy human who is the leader of Paw Patrol. He is also Chase’s caregiver and rides a red ATV that can convert into a snowmobile and a PWC (personal watercraft).

Later members

Cap’n Turbot – A marine biologist and is the team’s most frequent caller.

– A marine biologist and is the team’s most frequent caller. Robo-Dog – Ryder’s robotic dog, responsible for driving the team’s multi-member team vehicles.

– Ryder’s robotic dog, responsible for driving the team’s multi-member team vehicles. Everest – A husky whose role in the team is to be a snow rescue dog.

– A husky whose role in the team is to be a snow rescue dog. Tracker – The jungle chihuahua who assists on missions using his superior hearing ability.

Other characters

Mayor Goodway – The overdramatic mayor of Adventure Bay.

– The overdramatic mayor of Adventure Bay. Chickaletta – The mayor’s pet chicken.

– The mayor’s pet chicken. Francois Turbot – Cap’n Turbot’s French Zoologist cousin.

– Cap’n Turbot’s French Zoologist cousin. Wally – A Walrus who is Cap’n Turbot’s best friend.

– A Walrus who is Cap’n Turbot’s best friend. Mayor Humdinger – Goodway’s rival from the town of Foggy Bottom.

– Goodway’s rival from the town of Foggy Bottom. Kitten Catastrophe Crew – Mayor Humdinger’s pet kittens, who are known to be extremely mischievous.

– Mayor Humdinger’s pet kittens, who are known to be extremely mischievous. Mr. Porter – A grocery store owner.

– A grocery store owner. Alex Porter – Mr. Porter’s grandson.

– Mr. Porter’s grandson. Katie – The pups’ vet and groomer.

– The pups’ vet and groomer. Cali – Katie’s pet cat with an insatiable appetite.

– Katie’s pet cat with an insatiable appetite. Jake – A snowboarder who lives with Everest in the mountains.

– A snowboarder who lives with Everest in the mountains. Farmer Yumi and Farmer AI – Two married farmers who have a barn.

– Two married farmers who have a barn. Carlos – Tracker’s caretaker, who lives with him in the jungle.

Interested viewers can watch/stream Paw Patrol on Noggin Apple TV channel, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and fuboTV.

(feature image: Nickelodeon)

