‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Netflix’s Outer Banks is back with yet another season, and I’m dying to see what’s in store. The Pogues always know how to keep us on our toes and last season was certainly no different. I’m already craving more and can’t wait to see what the gang is up to next.

Don’t worry; we’ll keep this spoiler-free! Let’s find out what’s in store for Outer Banks season 4.

After season 3, fans are already looking for any sign of more Outer Banks. Luckily, a new season of the Netflix show was greenlit before season 3’s release. The ever-popular teen drama follows a group of teenagers known as The Pogues as they find themselves in the middle of a mystery. Being a part of The Pogues is far from glamorous. Be prepared for fist fights, plane crashes, pirates, and more.

At the end of season 3, everyone was on the hunt for gold. Outer Banks turned into Indiana Jones, and I was hooked from the start. I’m unsure about what’s to be expected from season 4. Co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke revealed their hopes for Outer Banks to Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now. How long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure,” Pate said. I can only hope OBX season 4 is as wild as the last three seasons! The teaser trailer doesn’t give much away.

While we know season 4 is coming, the exact release date is still undecided, but it looks like the next season of the Netflix drama will premiere around Summer 2024. Thanks to studios refusing to pay writers and actors what they’re worth without lengthy strikes, it looks likely most of our beloved shows will be delayed.

Who’s coming back for Outer Banks season 4?

The finale of season 3 showed us that we have much more in store for our lovable Pogues. Here is a cast list of those we know are returning to Outer Banks:

Chase Stokes as John B Rutledge

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Austin North as Topper

Nicholas Cirillo as Barry

Julie Antonelli as Wheezie

I’m excited to see what is in store for Outer Banks season 4, but we can expect even more adventures, drama, and romance.

