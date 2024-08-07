Here’s All You Need to Know About ‘House of the Dragon’s New Character

While everyone in the Seven Kingdoms was busy making more-or-less desperate choices left and right in House of the Dragon’s season two finale, Lord Tyland Lannister was seemingly on a little side quest in Essos.

Spoilers ahead for the season two finale of House of the Dragon, “The Queen Who Ever Was”

With the Greens deciding to ally themselves with the Triarchy—an alliance of the Free Cities Myr, Lys, and Tyrosh—to break the Velaryon blockade on the Gullet and hopefully put an end to the famine that is currently ravaging through King’s Landing, it makes sense for negotiations to be carried out by Aegon’s Master of Ships.

He sure was struggling during this whole audience (HBO)

While Lord Tyland’s subplot in this episode seemed somewhat disconnected from the rest of the story, his final shot brings him back into the fold of the Dance—sailing over to Westeros at the head of a massive fleet that is sure going to give the Blacks some thought (and readers of Fire & Blood know just how much). And alongside Tyland there’s a new character who was introduced right at the season’s end but who is sure to play a considerable part in the future—and that’s none other than Admiral Sharako Lohar.

So who is Admiral Lohar?

The Lysene Admiral Lohar was present in Fire & Blood as well, where he commanded a fleet of ninety warships—who would have a major role in the Dance of the Dragons and especially in what was going to be remembered as one of the bloodiest sea battles in all of Westeros history.

Spoilers ahead from Fire & Blood for future events of the show, so skip ahead to the next heading if you want to avoid them.

Lohar’s fate is intertwined with two of Rhaenyra’s sons. It’s not just Jace, who dies alongside his dragon Vermax during the Battle of the Gullet, but it’s also little Viserys—the youngest of the Queen’s children. Lohar captures the young prince as his prisoner, but he quickly sells him to Lysene magister Bambarro Bazanne when his own fortunes turn as the Triarchy shatters in the years after the Gullet, in exchange for the prince’s weight in gold. From Bambarro, Viserys will pass into the grasp of fabulously rich banker Lisandro Rogare—whose daughter, Larra, Viserys will eventually marry and have three children with before returning to Westeros, where everyone presumed him dead.

Little Viserys will eventually be the father of King Aegon IV, Queen Naerys, and Aemon the Dragonknight (HBO)

Who is Admiral Lohar in the show?

In the show, Lohar is portrayed by British actress Abigail Thorn—and the character is slightly modified to be a woman who occupies a place in society usually reserved for men, blurring the gender roles a little bit. Lohar is greatly respected by her captains and soldiers, and so she really puts Tyland through the wringer—namely a fighting session in the slimiest mud pit ever seen on television—before agreeing to sail in his aid.

Besties? (HBO)

Part of Lohar’s character in the show was also influenced by another minor book figure, the Tyroshi captain Racallio Ryndoon—who also happened to fight for the Triarchy during both the War for the Stepsons, the Dance, and the subsequent Daughters’ War after the alliance’s collapse. Famously fond of dressing like a woman, Racallio also had a dozen wives—something that Lahar also has, considering how she asks Tyland to have sex with them so that they may bear strong children. The proposal is pretty similar to the one that Racallio will make after the Dance to another character that will remain unnamed for now.

