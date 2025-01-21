‘White House Senior Living’: Trump’s campaign team cruelly mocks Biden despite Trump also being a senior citizen

Trump’s War Room X account had several disparaging tweets against former President Joe Biden. Aside from accusing his administration of being corrupt, the X account decided to mock Biden as he was departing from the White House.

The post reads, “EVICTION NOTICE: At 12:00 p.m. ET, White House Senior Living will cease to exist, and its resident will be transferred to a Delaware facility on a permanent basis.” Attached to this was a video that looked like an advertisement for a care home. “White House Senior Living: where residents feel like residents.” This was obviously a jab at Joe Biden, who was shown to have sluggish movement in the clip. The video also oddly specified Biden’s liking of ice cream and pizza at the White House as “exquisite house meals.”

For all the Trump War Room’s commentary against Biden’s age, Donald Trump isn’t a young president either. President Trump is now 78 years old, just four years younger than the former president. On the other hand, President Trump himself couldn’t get over his loss in the 2020 presidential election. He insisted that the Democrats “stole” his victory. Perhaps the facility his War Room is talking about is meant for Trump, who was desperate to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Nevertheless, permanent retirement at Mar-a-Lago is waiting for President Trump, who will be ineligible for another term in the Office of the President.

The war is on social media

While some were laughing along with the gimmick, other social media posters responded with disappointment. One wrote on X that this was “classless and unnecessary.” Aside from disgust, another X user signaled that the Democratic Party is lacking social media savvy. Ultimately, the random social media attack against Joe Biden was tasteless. Regardless, it may be a message for Democrats to be more aggressive in combating the GOP’s attacks.

